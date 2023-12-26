Evening brief: BJP on Swami Prasad Maurya's 'Hindu deception' remark; Kharge attacks Modi govt over selfie booths, more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya for his statement that "Hinduism is deception," asserting that such a person cannot be an Indian citizen. BJP MP Subrat Pathak labeled Maurya a puppet of Akhilesh Yadav and Sonia Gandhi, urging UP CM Yogi Adityanath to register an FIR against Yadav and take strict action. Union Minister Narayan Rane stated that a person making such remarks cannot be a citizen of India, emphasizing the BJP's intolerance towards comments about their religion. Maurya, known for controversial statements, claimed there is no religion called Hinduism and accused it of being a deception. BJP leaders expressed concern that such remarks would harm the party's standing in Uttar Pradesh. BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned the silence of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi on hate speeches against Hindus. Dig deeper Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Swami Prasad Maurya. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the railways setting up "selfie booths" at railway stations featuring Modi's photographs, calling it a brazen waste of taxpayers' money. Kharge highlighted the government's failure to provide drought and flood relief to states, along with pending MGNREGA funds for opposition-ruled states. He described the installation of selfie points as self-obsessed promotion and a brazen waste of public funds. In October, the railway board directed the installation of selfie booths at stations, featuring 3D sculptures representing central government initiatives. The booths are designed with durable materials and aim to showcase various government programmes. Dig deeper

Latest News

No lives lost in Assam due to extremist violence in 2023, says CM Himanta Dig deeper

Adani family to invest ₹9,350 cr in Adani Green for 45 GW target by 2030, said a regulatory filing Dig deeper

India News

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah warns India could meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine Dig deeper

Defence minister Rajnath Singh vows to find Indian ocean drone attacks culprits from 'depth of ocean' Dig deeper

Global Matters

Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued across 10 states of US Dig deeper

Baghdad condemns US strike on Iraqi military positions, says its ‘clear hostile act’ Dig deeper

Sports Going

India captain Rohit Sharma expressed the team's "desperation" for a Test series win in South Africa after the ODI World Cup final loss. However, the first Test faced a challenging start as India, batting first, struggled on the bouncy track at SuperSport Park. Rohit, aiming to become the first Indian captain to secure a Test series win in South Africa, fell prey to Kagiso Rabada's delivery. Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted Rohit's pull shot as his "nemesis" in Test cricket, citing it as a hazard. Despite early setbacks, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's partnership revived India to 91 for three at Lunch. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Zoya Akhtar's film "The Archies" on Netflix received mixed reviews, and actor Manoj Bajpayee candidly shared in an interview that he watched it because of his daughter Ava but didn't like it. After watching the first 50 minutes, he conveyed his feelings to Ava, who surprisingly shared his sentiment. Bajpayee emphasized his preference for childhood memories tied to shows like "Motu Patlu" and "Ram Balram." During the viewing, he advised Ava to speak Hindi like the characters in the film, leading to a scolding. "The Archies" is a coming-of-age musical featuring fresh faces, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Dr. Prakash Vaidya, Consultant-Paediatrics at Fortis Hospital, provides essential advice for new parents on caring for a newborn. Emphasizing early bonding, he highlights the importance of breastfeeding, urging mothers to initiate it as soon as possible, even after a C-section. Addressing common feeding challenges, he advises against bottle feeding to avoid rejection of the breast. Keeping the umbilical cord clean and dry is stressed, along with conducting basic screening tests within the first week. Vaidya advocates timely immunization and discourages harmful rearing practices, emphasizing understanding the baby's non-verbal cues. Following these seven essentials ensures a strong start in a newborn's life. Dig deeper

