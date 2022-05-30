Evening brief: Centre says consultation paper on cryptos finalised, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

‘Global response needed…’: Centre says consultation paper on cryptos finalised

The Centre on Monday said that a consultation paper on cryptocurrencies has been finalised and will be submitted soon, PTI reported. Read more

UPSC Result 2021: List of top 50 rankers in this year's civil services exam

The Union Public Service Commission Monday declared the UPSC Civil Services result 2021, announcing five all-India toppers, four of whom were women candidates. Read more

In shock, Moosa village mourns its son, a star who stayed rooted

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, would insist on being known by his stage name, Sidhu Moose Wala, as a tribute to his land of birth. Read more

Watch: Trent Boult's golden expressions while listening to iconic 'Vande Mataram' during IPL closing ceremony goes viral

The IPL 2022 closing ceremony was a sight to behold as over 1 lakh people got to witness the likes of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and music legend AR Rahman enthral them with their performances. Read more

Up to 2 years in waiting for XUV700 but here's what Mahindra is doing about it

Speaking at a press conference, M&M executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said that the company continues to get high booking orders for XUV700 each month and that efforts are being made to bring down the waiting period. Read more

After Laal Singh Chaddha trailer, internet says it's tired of Aamir Khan's same expression in all his films

Aamir Khan dropped the trailer for his highly-anticipated, much-delayed movie Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday night. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail