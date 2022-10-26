Home / India News / Evening brief: Chinese envoy gets firm message from Jaishankar on farewell call, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Chinese envoy gets firm message from Jaishankar on farewell call, and all the latest news

Published on Oct 26, 2022 04:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China’s outgoing ambassador, Sun Weidong, made a farewell call on external affairs minister S Jaishankar at South Block.(HT)
ByHT News Desk

Chinese envoy makes a farewell call, takes back a firm message from Jaishankar

The normalisation of India-China relations is in the interest of the countries and the region, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday against the backdrop of the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Read more

Coimbatore car blast: CM Stalin recommends NIA probe, says international links likely

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday recommended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) take up inquiries into Sunday's Coimbatore car blast. Read more

What Indian-origin UK PM Rishi Sunak told cabinet on immigration in 1st meet

New UK prime minister Rishi Sunak told his cabinet that illegal immigration was a complex and challenging issue, Reuters reported quoting the premier's office. Read more

‘Conflict of Interest’: Technology giant's note to employees on moonlighting

Software giant IBM in a note to its employees has made its stand clear on Moonlighting, a practice of dual jobs which has left the information technology sector sharply divided. Read more

Genelia D’Souza shares first look of comeback film Ved, to mark Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut

Actor Genelia D’Souza announced the release date of her comeback film, Ved on social media. She also dropped her first look of the film, which will hit theatres on December 30. Read more

Virender Sehwag posts strong tweet after India protest against ‘cold food’ before T20 World Cup tie vs Netherlands

Virender Sehwag reacted to the reports of Indian cricketers being unhappy about the food on offer in Sydney after their practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the same venue on Thursday. Read more

Parenting tips: Why and when shall we start with parent counselling?

A well-planned career path is instrumental in achieving your goals and just like in life, our parents play a critical role in helping us set our career trajectory thus, it naturally makes sense that along with the child, their parents also need guidance when it comes to their child’s career. Read more

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
