Evening brief: Cong leader clarifies on 'evil philosophy' remark on Murmu, and all the latest news

'Always said Murmu is a good woman...': Cong leader on 'evil philosophy' comment

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday evening sought to clarify his comments about Droupadi Murmu - the presidential candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling National Democratic Alliance.

Moose Wala murder: SIT gets four more days to grill two shooters

A Mansa court on Wednesday extended the police remand of four suspects, including two alleged shooters, by four days after the Punjab Police's special investigation team (SIT) sought more time to interrogate them for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

2008 Malegaon blast: HC seeks fortnightly reports of trial to ascertain delay

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court to conduct trial in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case on a day-to-day basis and submit a fortnightly report on the progress of the trial.

Most coveted endorsement for UK PM hopefuls? The late Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher has not been in power since 1990. In fact, she's been dead since 2013. But the former Conservative prime minister has been a regular presence in this week's contest to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's next leader.

Rohit Sharma goes past Ricky Ponting, Kane Williamson to achieve incredible ODI batting record on English soil

Rohit Sharma was in full flow as he scored an unbeaten 76 in 58 balls to help India chase down England's small target of 111. Picking balls which were short of or even at a length and pulling them for sixes consistently, Rohit crossed several milestones in his innings as he guided India home for a ten-wicket victory at the Oval.

What Amitabh Bachchan tells himself about returning to KBC: ‘Each time I say never again'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared pictures from the sets of his upcoming game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 14. Taking to his blog, Amitabh also wrote that 'each time' he says 'never again' but 'it all comes back when the commitment has been made'.

Oberoi hotels and resorts voted the World’s Best Hotel Brand at the Travel + Leisure, USA World’s Best Awards, 2022

The Oberoi, New Delhi has also been voted the World's Best City Hotel in Asia, The Oberoi, Marrakech: The Best Resort in North Africa and the Middle East and The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur: The Best Resort in India. Travel + Leisure USA's World's Best Awards are amongst the most prestigious in the travel industry as it is the readers who define excellence in hospitality and travel.

Dog wakes up as soon as his human turns off the AC. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such adorable pets and their antics are so cute to watch. Living at homes, dogs also get used to the comforts such as air conditioning. In an adorable yet hilarious video shared on Instagram, a person showed how his dog reacts when the AC is turned off.

