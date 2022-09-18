Evening brief: Cong units in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh pass resolutions to make Rahul party chief, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief? Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh units pass resolutions

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi should “rethink” about his decision “on this matter” after Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Congress unanimously passed a resolution that the Gandhi scion should take over as party president again. Read more

‘India to get more Cheetahs': Project chief amid cheer over return of big cats

A day after eight Cheetahs arrived in India from Namibia, the executive director of the Cheetah Conservation Fund - who coordinated the translocation of the big cats - has said that the country will see its figure rising in coming years. Read more

‘Historic day for J&K,’ tweets LG on cinema halls in Pulwama, Shopian

Amid preparations for the highly-anticipated launch of a multiplex in Srinagar in October, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday tweeted visuals from the inauguration of cinema halls in Pulwama and Shopian, calling it a “historic” day. Read more

China’s megacity Chengdu lifts lockdown but there are rules, still

The Chinese megacity of Chengdu will resume normal life and social order from Monday, after a city-wide lockdown was imposed on Sept. 1 to contain a Covid-19 outbreak, according to a statement from the local government. Read more

Tokenisation rule for debit and credit cards by Sept 30. FAQs answered here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made it mandatory for all credit and debit card data used in online, point-of-sale, and in-app transactions to be replaced with unique tokens by September 30. Read more

Criticising Alia Bhatt for working during her pregnancy is 'just jealousy', says Ranbir Kapoor: 'You should be inspired'

Ranbir Kapoor was all praise for Alia Bhatt in a recent interview. The actor lauded his wife for being out and about promoting her films, Darlings and then Brahmastra, and giving interview and travelling across the country for events, even during her pregnancy. Read more

'Kya khichdi pakk rahi hai wo pata hai': Rohit confirms India's openers for T20 WC, chooses between KL Rahul, Kohli

After Virat Kohli's record-breaking unbeaten 122 off just 61 balls against Afghanistan in Asia Cup, there were talks about the former captain accompanying the current one at the top of the order permanently but Rohit Sharma cleared that KL Rahul will open with him in T20 World Cup in Australia as well as the home series against Australia and South Africa and Virat Kohli will be the back-up option as the third opener. Read more

3 things that hold you back from growing in a relationship

Relationships are incredibly fragile and demand continuing efforts. You typically anticipate a relationship to improve your life when you enter one. Read more

Langur attends class with students at government school in Jharkhand. Watch

Most of us have seen langurs jumping from tree to tree, at least in videos, if not in reality. However, a clip posted online shows a langur attending classes with students at a government school in Jharkhand. The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Deepak Mahato. Read more

