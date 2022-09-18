Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief? Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh units pass resolutions

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi should “rethink” about his decision “on this matter” after Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Congress unanimously passed a resolution that the Gandhi scion should take over as party president again.

"The Chhattisgarh Congress Committee and Rajasthan Congress Committee have made this proposal. It has been done in two states but if this proposal comes from other states too, then Rahul ji should rethink this matter," said Baghel as the chorus for making Gandhi Congress president again grew louder.

The resolution was passed in a Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee meeting. The agenda of the meeting is an organisational election in the state unit. The meeting was reportedly attended by Baghel, party state in-charge PL Punia and other leaders of the state.

The resolution was passed in a meeting of 310 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates (who will vote in party's presidential election) from Chhattisgarh chaired by Hussain Dalwai, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said. In June, the CPCC had passed a similar resolution that Gandhi should become the party president.

In Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot presented a proposal in a meeting which stated that the Congress president should select the state president of RPCC and AICC delegates, news agency ANI reported

There are also reports that former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot did not attend the meeting as he was in the national capital.

Congress Working Committee member Raghuveer Meena approved the proposal, which was also backed by state president Govind Singh Dotsara, ANI added.

What Rahul Gandhi said earlier

Reports claimed that the election for the post of president has now become a challenge for the Congress with the reluctance of Rahul Gandhi to contest the polls.

Earlier, during Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Wayanad MP had said, "Whether I become president of Congress or not will become clear when the elections for the president post take place. But, I have clearly decided what I will do and there is no confusion in my mind."

Congress president's election date

The notification for the Congress president's election will be out on September 22. Nominations for the post of the Congress president can be filed from September 24 to September 30. The last day of filing the nomination is September 30, 2022, and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is October 8. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) had decided that the election for the Congress president post will be held on October 17.

The counting of votes will be done on October 19. This came in the backdrop of the party's senior leader Gulam Nabi Azad's resignation.

Gandhi was the Congress president from 2017 until 2019.

When Rahul Gandhi was elected as Congress president in 2017, state units passed a similar resolution. He resigned following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

