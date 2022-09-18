Langur attends class with students at government school in Jharkhand. Watch

Most of us have seen langurs jumping from tree to tree, at least in videos, if not in reality. However, a clip posted online shows a langur attending classes with students at a government school in Jharkhand. The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Deepak Mahato. "In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, a wild langur attends a government school along with other students," read the caption of the video posted on Twitter.

The video shows the langur attending the class with students at a government school in Hazaribagh. The primate sits with the students on the carpet in the last row with its back towards the teacher. Unhindered by the langur's presence, the teacher continues to teach the students. The Twitter user also shared a photo of langur sitting in the front row on a classroom desk with the caption, "The new student in the school."

Take a look at his tweets below:

Since being shared on September 15, the tweets have received hundreds of views and several comments. "Legend says he has cracked NEET and will be joining medical College soon after his Medical and Police clearance," joked a Twitter user. "Just another day at school," posted another with several emoticons. "The new student," posted a third with laughing emoticons.