Evening brief: Congress, Mamata take dig after PM's roadshow in Gujarat; and all the latest news

On PM Modi's ‘roadshow’, Congress says ‘wake-up call’; Mamata's ‘VVIP’ taunt

The opposition parties have alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long walk to the polling booth to cast his vote in Ahmedabad violated the Model Code of Conduct. Read more

Prime accused in Assam’s Dibrugarh University ragging case surrenders before police

Rahul Chetry, the prime accused in the Dibrugarh University ragging case, surrendered before the Assam police after being on the run for more than a week, police said on Monday. Read more

‘Are we alone in the universe?’: Work begins on most powerful radio telescope

Construction of the world’s largest radio astronomy observatory, the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), has begun in Australia after three decades in development. The intergovernmental effort has been hailed as one of the biggest scientific projects of this century. The project will enable scientists to look back to early in the history of the universe when the first stars and galaxies were formed. Read more

OpenAI's ChatGPT, launched last week, used by over 1 million in 6 days: CEO

OpenAI's ChatGPT, a chatbot launched by the artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory on November 30, crossed the 1 million user-mark on Monday, Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI, said today. Read more

Do what you want: Oxford English Dictionary's word of year 2022 is…

The Oxford English Dictionary has chosen the term "goblin mode" as the word of the year 200 after a public vote for the first time in its history. "Goblin mode" is a slang term used to describe a type of behaviour, which is “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” Read more

Shafali Verma to lead India in women's U-19 World Cup and SA U-19 bilateral tour

Talented opening batter Shafali Verma was on Monday named captain of India's 15-member squad for the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa from January 14 to 29. Read more

Hansika Motwani, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone: Actors who chose the traditional red for their wedding day

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Sohael Kathuriya, on December 4. The couple hosted the grand ceremony at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Pictures and videos from the festivities have gone viral on social media and show Hansika dressed in a lehenga for her special day. Read more

Web story: Manish Malhotra's birthday party pictures

Manish Malhotra celebrates his 56th birthday on December 5. Here is a look at some pictures from his star studded birthday bash. Read more

