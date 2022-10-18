Home / India News / Evening brief: Ex-British military pilots training Chinese PLA triggers alarm, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Ex-British military pilots training Chinese PLA triggers alarm, and all the latest news

india news
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 04:46 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

According to an official, retired British pilots are being offered as much as 237,911 Pound Sterling to help the Chinese understand how Western planes and pilots operate.
According to an official, retired British pilots are being offered as much as 237,911 Pound Sterling to help the Chinese understand how Western planes and pilots operate.
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ex-British military pilots training Chinese PLA triggers alarm in UK: Report

The United Kingdom has warned its former military pilots against working for the Chinese military. Read more

On a break during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi says mom sent a sunscreen he doesn’t use

Congress leader Rahul Gandi, who is headlining the party’s Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari Bharat Jodo Yatra, said he does not use any sunscreen to protect his skin from getting tanned. Read more

Sourav Ganguly's first reaction after Roger Binny replaces him as new BCCI president

Outgoing chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and cricket icon Sourav Ganguly has reacted to the appointment of Roger Binny as the new president of India's apex cricket board on Tuesday. Read more

Ram Gopal Varma says 'big budget filmmakers' will have 'nightmares' about Kantara's box office collections

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is all praises for actor-director Rishab Shetty after the success of his film, Kantara. Read more

Toddler files police complaint against mom for ‘stealing’ candies in viral video

A video of a 3-year-old toddler has surfaced online and is all over social media through its several reshares owing to the cutest of reasons, which will become quite evident to you once you watch it. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
top news united kingdom pla rahul gandhi congress entertainment lifestyle + 5 more
top news united kingdom pla rahul gandhi congress entertainment lifestyle + 4 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out