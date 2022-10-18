Evening brief: Ex-British military pilots training Chinese PLA triggers alarm, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Ex-British military pilots training Chinese PLA triggers alarm in UK: Report
The United Kingdom has warned its former military pilots against working for the Chinese military. Read more
On a break during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi says mom sent a sunscreen he doesn’t use
Congress leader Rahul Gandi, who is headlining the party’s Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari Bharat Jodo Yatra, said he does not use any sunscreen to protect his skin from getting tanned. Read more
Sourav Ganguly's first reaction after Roger Binny replaces him as new BCCI president
Outgoing chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and cricket icon Sourav Ganguly has reacted to the appointment of Roger Binny as the new president of India's apex cricket board on Tuesday. Read more
Ram Gopal Varma says 'big budget filmmakers' will have 'nightmares' about Kantara's box office collections
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is all praises for actor-director Rishab Shetty after the success of his film, Kantara. Read more
Toddler files police complaint against mom for ‘stealing’ candies in viral video
A video of a 3-year-old toddler has surfaced online and is all over social media through its several reshares owing to the cutest of reasons, which will become quite evident to you once you watch it. Read more
