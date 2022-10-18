On a break during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi says mom sent a sunscreen he doesn’t use

Congress leader Rahul Gandi, who is headlining the party’s Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari Bharat Jodo Yatra, said he does not use any sunscreen to protect his skin from getting tanned.

In a video, that is now doing rounds on the internet, Gandhi can be seen joking around with a bunch of people in Karnataka on a “gushup” break during the yatra.

While casually chatting with them, one of the yatris asks which sunscreen did the Congress MP use to avoid tanning. To this, Gandhi says, “My mother has sent it, but I have not been using it.” He also pulls up his sleeve to show the contrast in skin tones as the others persist.

Yes or no to sunscreen?

Best moments so far?

Break time means family time?



Meanwhile, a man's voice can be heard adding, "My daughter was also saying the same thing, sir," as tanning is visible, everyone then breaks out in laughter.

During the conversation, Gandhi checks in on some of the yatris to see if they are all well and participating in the march. They all say in tandem, "Yes, sir. 100%."

One of the yatris says, "There are certain issues when you walk so far at first, like sores.”

When Gandhi enquires about blisters, the only woman in the group says, "I don't have any." Gandhi replies, "Nor have I.”

When Gandhi asks other marchers about their experiences, they enthusiastically describe their favourite moments. “We can simply stop and chat with a tea seller and learn so much,” says one. "We are getting to witness so many cultures," he says, adding even a daily walk of 14-15 km is not exhausting.

Soon after, Gandhi says, "we can exhaust you, if you want that" but adds that the highest limit of about 20km is being maintained. "So that we can avoid peak heat," the former Congress president says.

When a Yatri asks Gandhi about his routine during his free time, which lasts from 7:30 in the evening to 6.30 the next morning, he says, "I do a little exercise, I read, I phone up my mom to see what she's doing, call up my sister, some friends."

In the end, he explains the necessity of the Yatra, saying, "We have been performing our duty as Opposition, and we had no choice but to go on the road and meet people directly."

The Yatra reached a milestone on Saturday covering 1,000km after starting from Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of the Indian subcontinent launched on 7 September, covering as many as 12 states.

In the first week of November, it will enter Maharashtra from Nanded district.

