Evening brief: Farooq Abdullah says won't contest presidential polls, and all the latest news

Presidential polls: 'Grateful' Farooq Abdullah turns down Opposition's proposal to be its candidate

After veteran politician Sharad Pawar, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, too, on Saturday, withdrew his name as the joint opposition's potential candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Read more

'Sad govt ignored your voice but…': Sonia Gandhi calls for peaceful protest on Agnipath

Amid widespread and violent protests against 'Agnipath', the government's new armed forces recruitment scheme, Sonia Gandhi has written an open letter to tens of thousands of students aspiring to join the Indian military. Read more

'If DK is not on that flight to Melbourne…': Former India cricketers react to Dinesh Karthik’s whirlwind knock vs SA

Former India cricketers were thrilled seeing Dinesh Karthik play one of the most fantastic T20I innings. With India struggling, Karthik, 16 years after he made his T20I debut, registered his maiden half-century in the format. Read more

Ram Charan holds wife Upasana's hand, urges her to sing in new video from 10th wedding anniversary in Italy. Watch

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Italy. She has now shared several unseen pictures on Instagram Reels. Read more

International Yoga Day 2022: Practice this 60-minute yoga routine every day to stay healthy

Yoga could work wonders for our physical and mental health, but it is certainly not a magic pill and to reap all its benefits, one needs to practice it with consistency. An expert suggests a 60-minute Yoga routine for staying healthy. Read more

