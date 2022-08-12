Evening brief: India concerned about Taiwan developments, says MEA, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India concerned about Taiwan developments, calls for de-escalation of tension

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Friday said India is worried about the developments in Taiwan, while calling for exercise of restraint. Read more

Why mutation of BA.5 lineages is a matter of concern? WHO highlights

About 99 per cent of the coronavirus sequences reported globally in a month - between July 8 and August 8 - were linked to the Omicron variant, the World Health Organization has said in its latest weekly bulletin, highlighting that “BA.5 descendent lineages” are increasing in diversity. Read more

10 Bangladeshi nationals deported from Assam’s Karimganj border post

Ten Bangladeshi nationals including two children who were caught on charges of entering the country illegally were deported to Bangladesh from the Karimganj border on Thursday evening, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

Ganguly captain; Sehwag, Harbhajan big names in India Maharajas squad for match against Morgan-led World Giants

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will lead India Maharajas against World Giants led by England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan in a special match of Legends League Cricket dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence. Read more

‘As a Chadha I…’: Richa Chadha reviews Laal Singh Chaddha on Twitter

Actor Richa Chadha joined the group of Bollywood actors who hailed Aamir Khan’s performance in his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha. Read more

It took Anand Mahindra a moment to get this joke. What about you?

It’s Friday and expectedly most are waiting for their work day to end so that they could start enjoying the long weekend. Read more

