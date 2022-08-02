Evening brief: India deported 117 Chinese nationals during 2019-21, says govt, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India deported 117 Chinese nationals during 2019-21, issued notice to 81: Centre

India deported 117 Chinese nationals and sent notices to 81 to leave the country for carrying no visa or expired visas between 2019 and 2021, the Union home ministry told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Read more

Mahua Moitra and the 'Louis Vuitton' bag. Watch

A video showing Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra putting her handbag - allegedly an expensive Louis Vuitton bag - beneath the table when the issue of 'mehengai' (price rise) was being debated in the Lok Sabha has been doing rounds on social media. Read more

JPC accepts several clauses of Biodiversity (Amendment) Bill 2021

A joint parliamentary committee (JPC) headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Jaiswal placed its report on the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, accepting several amendments introduced by the Centre and making a few recommendations. Read more

Liquor sales in Gurugram up by 33%: Excise dept

The sale of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and imported foreign liquor (IFL) has gone up by nearly 33% in Gurugram due to several stores being shut or running without adequate stocks in the neighbouring Delhi in the wake of uncertainties over the continuance of a revised excise policy, senior excise department officials said on Monday. Read more

8 positive things to tell a person struggling with depression

Depression can change your mind in many ways. It can make you wrongly believe in several things that are far from reality. Read more

