Evening brief: India-Nepal ties unshakeable like the Himalayas, says PM Modi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba as he arrives in Lumbini, the birth place of Lord Buddha. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba as he arrives in Lumbini, the birth place of Lord Buddha. (PTI)
Published on May 16, 2022 04:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

‘India, Nepal ties unshakeable like…’: PM Modi at Buddhist Conference in Lumbini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship and closeness will serve entire humanity “amid the kind of global situation that is emerging today”. Read more 

'Shivling' found in Gyanvapi Masjid pond, claims Hindu side I Survey Showdown

The Varanasi court has ordered authorities to seal the pond area of Gyanvapi mosque after the Hindu petitioner Sohan Lal Patel claimed that a Shivling was found inside the mosque on the 3rd day of the survey. Read more  

Mob attacks Dalit wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh despite police cover

A mob attacked a Dalit wedding procession at Pipalyakalan village in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Sunday night even as police were deployed for its security. Read more

'Won’t be surprised if he gets picked for India': Ganguly names 2 uncapped pacers who impressed him most in IPL 2022

'Where talent meets opportunity' - is what the Indian Premier League (IPL) has all been about. Read more

Lucky Ali reveals he 'wanted to go away' from Mumbai after dad Mehmood's death, felt he did not belong here

Singer Lucky Ali has revealed that after the death of his father, veteran actor Mehmood, he decided to leave Mumbai. Read more

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

nepal pm modi himalayas buddha purnima + 2 more
Monday, May 16, 2022
