Evening brief: JD(U) chief Lalan Singh defends his remarks against PM Modi, and all the latest news

'What foul word did I use?': JD(U) chief Lalan Singh over his remarks on PM Modi

JD(U) chief Lalan Singh on Saturday defended his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste status. Read more

Two Arunachal Pradesh youths missing from near China border; search operation on

Two youths from Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly gone missing after they went out in search of medicinal plants at a place located near the border with China. Read more

IIT Ropar researchers claim their technique could solve stubble burning problem

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar (Punjab) has developed a solution to deal with the leftover stubble. Read more

'Ghar me the, apne farm pe baithe the': Rohit Sharma makes crucial Mohammed Shami revelation ahead of T20 World Cup

Team India is set to kick start its T20 World Cup campaign on October 23 when the side faces arch-rivals Pakistan. Read more

Fans leak videos of Kareena Kapoor shooting for next film in London, wonder if she plays a detective. Watch

Kareena Kapoor will be seen in an all new look in her next with Hansal Mehta. The actor is currently shooting for the untitled film in London. Read more

Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from woman’s eye, shares video

A woman felt really uncomfortable one day because of a persistent pain in her eye. Hence, just like most people, she decided to pay a visit to an ophthalmologist to get her eyes checked. Watch here

