Evening brief: Mamata on Nitish's INDIA bloc exit speculations; Delhi court summons Bihar's Rabri Devi, all latest news

In the midst of the political turmoil in Bihar, marked by swirling speculations about JD(U)'s potential withdrawal from its alliance with RJD in the state government, Mamata Banerjee, the leader of Trinamool Congress and chief minister of West Bengal, has expressed satisfaction over the developments, The Telegraph reported. According to a source close to Mamata, she reportedly referred to JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's departure from the INDIA bloc as a ‘good riddance’. These comments are said to have been made during a social gathering hosted by Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day. Dig deeper West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

A Delhi court on Saturday issued summons to Rabri Devi, former Bihar chief minister, as well as her two daughters, Hema Yadav and Misa Bharti, along with other accused in connection with a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the land-for-job scam. The court took notice of the chargesheet filed by the agency.“The complaint prima facie disclosed the deriving or obtaining of multiple properties both at undervalued rates in lieu of government employment ..... The court finds sufficient material to take cognizance of the complaint and finds cogent grounds to issue summons”, said special judge Vishal Gogne. Dig deeper

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo subjected at least 13 female government employees to a “sexually hostile work environment” while he was in office, the Department of Justice said Friday in a formal deal with the state’s current executive office. Cuomo “subjected at least 13 female employees of New York state, including executive chamber employees, to a sexually hostile work environment," the released agreement said. “Governor Cuomo repeatedly subjected these female employees to unwelcome, non-consensual sexual contact; ogling; unwelcome sexual comments; gender-based nicknames; comments on their physical appearances; and/or preferential treatment based on their physical appearances,” it added. Dig deeper

Fighter director Siddharth Anand has reminded people that the fantastic box office response to the film is despite it not being a pan-India release and being banned in the Gulf countries. The aerial action drama is doing very well at the ticket counters despite catering only to the Hindi audience. On Saturday, Siddharth reacted to a tweet which read: “Don't Forget #Fighter is just a Hindi release Non Pan India movie and banned in all the Gulf countries! #HrithikRoshan. Still 100 Cr in 2 Days.” He simply wrote “True Story (bicep emoji)” while confirming the fact. Dig deeper

Eating a bowl of papaya every day on empty stomach can keep your constipation woes away apart from nourishing your body with a variety of vitamins and minerals. The wonder fruit is a natural laxative that can keep bowel movements smooth. The sweet and juicy fruit can also work wonders for your energy levels. It is a storehouse of Vitamin C and can also help reduce stress. Papaya, thanks to its digestive enzyme papain and loads of dietary fibre, is a superfood for your gut health as apart from constipation it can also help treat indigestion, heartburn, acid reflux, and stomach ulcers. Dig deeper

