Evening brief: Manoj Tiwari takes a dig at Sisodia on 'BJP's offer' claim, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Sisodia said CBI took his phone, then…’: Manoj Tiwari on AAP leader's BJP offer claim

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia over the latter’s statement that the saffron camp had offered to withdraw all Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against him if he left his party and also engineer a split in it. Read more

AAP govt ignored panel recommendation, caused ₹900 cr loss in excise policy: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that important recommendations of the committee constituted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government were not incorporated in the new excise policy while one key provision of the policy was not implemented resulting in a loss of at least ₹900 crore to the exchequer. Read more

Shubman Gill surpasses Rohit Sharma, joins Virat Kohli, Yuvraj in unique list with maiden ODI century in IND vs ZIM tie

After being stranded on 98* in the previous series against West Indies, Shubman Gill finally notched his first triple digit score in ODIs on Monday. Gill smashed a ton in the ongoing third ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare on Monday, after India won the toss and opted to bat first. Gill stood firm at one end and reached the milestone in 82 deliveries as wickets kept falling on the other. Read more

Karthikeya 2’s Hindi version keeps growing stronger each day, subverts expectations with ₹15 crore haul

Karthikeya 2, which released on August 13, has performed remarkably at the domestic box office. The Telugu film's Hindi version has grossed ₹15.32 crore in India. Although the film released around the same time as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Karthikeya 2 has done better than expected. The film's Hindi version made ₹9.57 crore in its second weekend. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. Read more

Long Covid in kids: How common it is, symptoms, treatment and all you want to know

Is your child suffering from mood swings, depression, restless sleep, fatigue or breathing difficulties post Covid? Long Covid in children is a reality and around 30% of kids affected by the viral disease report long Covid symptoms which if not treated could worsen and in some cases can cause serious health issues. Experts say it's important for parents of all age groups to stay in touch with doctors even after recovery from Covid to rule out long Covid issues which may linger on and affect a child's health and quality of life. Read more

McLaren confirms entry in Indian market; to open first retail outlet in Mumbai

British luxury company McLaren Automotive has confirmed its arrival in the Indian market, making it the brand's 41st global territory. The company will open its first retail outlet in Mumbai in October as a key part of its global expansion plans and extension of its growing presence in Asia Pacific region. Read more