Evening brief: Map shows Ukraine reclaimed over half of its territory, and all the latest news

March vs November: Map shows Ukraine has reclaimed 50% territory from Russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine that began in February has been ongoing for over eight months as Moscow's momentum seems to be dwindling, according to new maps. Read more

Jharkhand CM gives nod for enquiry against 5 ex-BJP ministers in assets case

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday gave nod to the state government’s cabinet secretariat and vigilance department to register a preliminary enquiry (PE) into the alleged disproportionate assets of five former Bharatiya Janata Party (MBJP) ministers in the state. Read more

Why Microsoft asked users to pause update to the latest Windows version?

Microsoft has temporarily halted the update to latest version of Windows 11–Windows 11 22H2 as it is working to fix issues affecting some games and apps performance. It advised users against manually upgrading the system until it provide an update in next release. Read more

Ranveer Singh recalls how a 'prominent producer' set his dog loose on him once after inviting him to his home

Ranveer Singh has come a long way since his film debut in Band Baaja Baraat. As one of the most bankable stars in Hindi cinema today, he gets his pick of films. But it wasn’t always the case. Read more

'Yeh jalti pe tel daalna... just don't do it': Akram lashes out at India, Pakistan cricketers amid Shami-Akhtar episode

The T20 World Cup did not see just battles between teams on the field, off the field, on social media, there was a war of words involving cricketers and former cricketers, especially from India and Pakistan. Read more

Mouni Roy, in a dreamy gown, is the epitome of grace

Mouni Roy is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual attires to six yards of grace to her ethnic ensembles, Mouni’s fashion diaries are varied, minimal and stunning. Read more

Maruti Brezza CNG launch in India: What to expect

Maruti Suzuki has already confirmed the upcoming launch of the new Brezza in CNG avatar. Leaked information reveals several details about the upcoming Brezza CNG. Read more

Web story: Seeds that control blood sugar levels

Here is a list of seeds that would help you control blood-sugar levels. Read more

