Evening brief: Mumbaikars our responsibility, says top cop as probe begins on threat message, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbaikars' security our responsibility: Top cop as probe begins on threat message

The Mumbai Police said on Saturday the threat messages it had received warning of a 26/11-like terror attack in the city could be traced to Pakistan and that a probe into the matter was underway. Read more

CBI questions accused who played ‘active role’ in Delhi excise policy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned a few private persons named in the first information report (FIR) pertaining to irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy 2021-22, who played an “active role” in framing and implementing the policy along with excise department officials, people familiar with the development said. Read more

'Babar Azam is No.2 at the moment. But Virat Kohli as of now...': Shane Watson ranks the unofficial 'Big 5' Test batters

Babar Azam's phenomenal rise in world cricket across formats has often given rise to a debate on whether the Pakistan captain should replace one of the existing Fab Four cricketers to make his way in the list or should the elite club be renamed to Big Five now with Babar as the fifth member. Read more

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy, Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan confirm

Actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja are proud parents to a baby boy. Their son was born on August 20, as shared in a note sent by the new parents to their friends. Read more

2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante unveiled officially

Lamborghini has unveiled its new SUV, the Urus Performante which has already set a record in the production SUV category on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Road. Read more

Travelling tips: Check out these tricks for a seamless business travel

Business trips can be enjoyed too, if one understands the art of balancing business and leisure. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON