Evening brief: Oppn to raise paper leak issue in Lok Sabha; Shashi Tharoor faces backlash over post on UP, more news

The 18th Lok Sabha's first session begins amid tensions between the government and the Opposition, with newly elected members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to take oath on Monday. Bhartruhari Mahtab will be sworn in as protem Speaker by President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day. The session, scheduled until July 3 and reconvening on July 22 for the monsoon session, is expected to see debates on issues such as price rise, exam irregularities, and heat wave deaths. Opposition parties like Congress, DMK, and TMC plan to raise concerns, while differences over the protem speaker's appointment remain contentious. The Opposition parties alleged that the BJP didn't follow the tradition of appointing the most experienced member of the Lok Sabha as protem Speaker.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor faced backlash on Sunday for his social media post mocking examinations in Uttar Pradesh. Amid controversy over paper leaks, Tharoor shared a viral post defining Uttar Pradesh as the state "where answers are known before exams." The BJP condemned the post, viewing it as an insult to Uttar Pradesh residents. Union minister Jitin Prasada criticized Tharoor for stereotyping and degrading the state, while BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan called him a "repeat offender" for previously mocking the Northeast. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also rebuked Tharoor for his derogatory remarks.

NEET-UG: CBI files FIR over alleged irregularities; probe teams to go Bihar, Gujarat

'Where is Rahul Gandhi?': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Congress on hooch tragedy deaths in Tamil Nadu

Mayawati reinstates nephew Akash Anand as her successor

1 terrorist killed in anti-infiltration operation along LoC in J&K's Uri

Watch: Vladimir Putin's 'bye bye' to 'friend Kim' after concluding N Korea visit

Israeli troops strap injured Palestine man atop army jeep during arrest in West Bank city

India secured a commanding 50-run victory against Bangladesh in the Super Eight match of the 2024 T20 World Cup, held at a venue named after cricket legend Viv Richards. Following the win, Richards visited the Indian dressing room where he shared a heartfelt moment with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Invited by fielding coach T Dilip to present the best fielder's medal, Richards was warmly greeted by the team. He presented the medal to Suryakumar Yadav for his outstanding diving catch that dismissed Litton Das. The win propels India closer to the World Cup semifinals, amidst celebrations and camaraderie with the cricketing icon.

Celebrity couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are tying the knot today in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. Following the ceremony, they will host a wedding reception at a Mumbai restaurant, expected to be a Bollywood-filled affair with around 1000 guests. DJ Ganesh, who will be spinning tracks at the event, shared insights into the festivities, highlighting a high-energy celebration until early morning. Sonakshi and Zaheer have kept their relationship low-key despite being in the public eye, with preparations including a mehendi ceremony and pre-wedding rituals attended by their families.

