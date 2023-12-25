Evening brief: PM Modi on Jesus Christ; Kapil Sibal’s defence on VP Dhankhar’s mimicry, all latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a Christmas event at his Delhi residence, extending greetings to the Christian community. Stressing the values of Jesus Christ's life, Modi highlighted compassion and service, emphasizing the inclusive society and justice for all. He expressed gratitude for the community's visit on this special day. Reflecting on his meeting with the Holy Pope, Modi discussed shared goals of social harmony, global brotherhood, climate change, and inclusive development. He recalled the Pope's prayer to abolish poverty aligning with India's development mantra. Modi emphasized common values across communities, citing 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and the significance of truth in religious texts. Wishing Merry Christmas to the nation, he urged the celebration of harmony and compassion. Christmas, commemorating Jesus Christ's birth, signifies a global celebration of joy, peace, and prosperity. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Christian community members during Christmas celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

In response to the controversy surrounding Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal voiced support for Rahul Gandhi, who recorded the act during the recent winter session in Parliament. Dhankhar, also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, faced criticism for his response to the mimicry, which BJP leaders deemed insulting to the vice-president. Defending Gandhi, Sibal stated recording a video is not inherently wrong and emphasized that Gandhi didn't use it to amplify the content. While supporting his former party's leader, Sibal clarified he wouldn't have done the same. Expressing concern about the defamation of constitutional posts, he noted the issue transcends politics. The controversy highlights tensions over the boundaries of parliamentary decorum and political conduct. Dig deeper

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Latest News

Congress chief Kharge accuses BJP of weaponising suspension of MPs to undermine democracy Dig deeper

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who did VP Dhankar mimicry, maintains mimicry an art, nothing new Dig deeper

India News

Madhya Pradesh government cabinet expansion held today. Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel take oath Dig deeper

Friend chains woman on birthday in Tamil Nadu claiming it was for fun, kills her Dig deeper

Global Matters

Pope Francis deplores 'desperate humanitarian situation' in Gaza as Israel-Hamas conflict continues Dig deeper

Iran denies US claim it targeted tanker near India Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Healing is a nuanced process that demands time, effort, and self-awareness. Contrary to the societal notion that healing leads to loneliness, therapist Israa Nasir emphasizes the importance of a supportive community. While healing may involve outgrowing certain relationships, it shouldn't induce loneliness. Nasir underscores the necessity of self-compassion, encouraging kindness and understanding toward oneself. The healing journey is enriched by acknowledging vulnerabilities as inherent aspects of humanity. This perspective challenges the idea that healing must be a solitary endeavor and underscores the significance of a compassionate, understanding community in the process. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Rohit Sharma, addressing the press first time after India's 2023 ODI World Cup final loss, expressed the team's "desperation" to win a significant match or series, especially in South Africa. Ahead of the Test series, Sharma aims to end India's 31-year wait for a Test series win in the country. While uncertain if it compensates for the World Cup loss, Sharma emphasized the team's hard work and collective desire for success. Returning alongside Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, Sharma acknowledged the challenge but highlighted the encouragement from fans as a motivating factor. The series presents an opportunity for redemption after the recent setback. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.