Evening brief: PM Narendra Modi's ‘mujra’ remark sparks row, Amit Shah counters Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath scheme & more

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the Opposition of “enslavement” and performing "mujra” for the Muslim vote bank. Addressing back-to-back rallies in Karakat and Patliputra Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, PM Narendra Modi said, “Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform ‘mujra’ to please their vote bank.” Mujra is a traditional form of dance that originated in the Mughal era in the Indian subcontinent. Reacting sharply to the prime minister's remarks, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera wrote in Hindi in an X post: “Today, I heard the word 'Mujra' from the mouth of the Prime Minister. Modiji, what is this state of mind? Why don’t you take something? Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji should get him treated immediately. Perhaps delivering speeches under the Sun has had too much of an effect on his brain.” Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that a misconception is being spread about the Agnipath scheme, the short-term defence recruitment model unveiled by the Centre in 2022. Accusing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of spreading falsehood, Shah said,"A misconception is being spread all over the country that after 4 years, 75% Agniveers will be left future-less and their life will be ruined... The scheme is that if 100 people become Agniveer, 25% of them would be permanently posted in the Army." “For the remaining 75%, BJP rules states have made a 10-20% reservation in their state police force. 10% reservation has been given in the central government's paramilitary force also. Other than the reservation, they will get a lot of relaxation in the selection process, like age, examination, and they also do not have to go through the physical tests,” the minister told ANI. Dig Deeper

