Evening brief: Science behind Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak; Adani family stake in Ambuja Cements now 70%, more news

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, under the Department of Science and Technology, played a pivotal role in the Surya Tilak project in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the 'Surya Abhishek' on Ram Lalla live via iPad. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, shared insights on how the project was executed. Sunlight was directed onto Ram Lalla's forehead at noon on April 17, 2024, to mark Sri Ram Navami. IIA, Bengaluru, calculated the Sun's position, designed the optical system, and performed integration. Despite the temple's incomplete status, IIA adjusted the design for the existing structure. The final design with four mirrors and four lenses will be implemented upon the temple's completion. Detailed calculations ensure the system aligns with the changing position of the sun on Sri Ram Navami. Opto-mechanical designs by Optica, Bangalore, and implementation by CBRI, Roorke, ensured the successful execution of Surya Tilak. Dig deeper The forehead of Ram Lalla's idol is anointed with a ray of sunlight, known as 'Surya Tilak', on the occasion of Ram Navami, at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The Surya Tilak was done through an elaborate system connected with mirrors and lenses in the temple. (Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra-X)

Billionaire Gautam Adani and family have injected an additional ₹8,339 crore into Ambuja Cements, elevating their stake to 70.3%. This follows previous investments of ₹5,000 crore in October 2022 and ₹6,661 crore in March 2024, part of a warrants program totaling ₹20,000 crore. Ajay Kapur, CEO of Ambuja Cements, hailed the infusion, enabling growth acceleration and bolstering the company's balance sheet. Adani's acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd. for $10.5 billion in 2022, financed by global bank loans, underscored the group's cement sector ambitions. Cement holds increasing importance in India's infrastructure modernization drive. Adani aims to secure a fifth of India's cement market by FY28, leveraging projected industry growth of 7 to 8% annually. Dig deeper

Telangana's Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the third spot in the Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Examination 2023 results, with Aditya Srivastava and Animesh Pradhan taking the top two spots. In a viral video, Reddy expressed her admiration for cricket icon Virat Kohli, citing his never-give-up attitude as inspiring. Hailing from a middle-class background, Reddy pursued her education in Mahabubnagar before moving to Hyderabad and later Delhi. Remarkably, she didn't attend coaching classes except for anthropology. After completing her BA (Hons) in Geography from Delhi University's Miranda House College, she cleared the Civil Services exam on her first attempt. Dig deeper

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, often deployed as an Impact Player in recent IPL games, has addressed speculation about his limited role as a batter. After KKR's loss to Rajasthan Royals, Rinku confirmed a niggle limited his playtime but assured a full match against RCB. Known for his explosive batting, Rinku's memorable six-hitting spree last season earned him acclaim. Despite sporadic opportunities this season, he maintains a stellar strike rate. With KKR set to face RCB next, Rinku remains hopeful for more chances to contribute, aiming to emulate past successes and secure a spot in Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup. Dig deeper

Tina Knowles, mother of Beyonce, praised Hollywood star Zendaya, likening her daughter's essence to the young actress. Attending the Los Angeles premiere of Zendaya's film "Challengers," Knowles expressed admiration, citing Zendaya's Disney days and her graceful demeanor. In "Challengers," Zendaya navigates a love triangle in a tennis tournament setting. She credits the mothers in her life for her role as a mother on-screen, reflecting on her nieces and nephews. Meanwhile, Beyonce's venture into country music with "Act II: Cowboy Carter" topped Billboard charts, making her the first Black woman to lead the country album chart. Dig deeper

Karisma Kapoor's latest airport look showcases her flair for minimalist fashion. Posing outside departure gates, she dons a chic black midi dress paired with a vibrant hot pink blazer, creating a stylish yet comfortable ensemble. Accessorizing with a striped bag, pink watch, sunglasses, and sneakers, she maintains a laid-back vibe. With no makeup and soft waves, Karisma exudes effortless elegance. Her outfit, featuring a relaxed silhouette and pleated skirt, is easily re-creatable with basic wardrobe pieces. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma was last seen in "Murder Mubarak" alongside Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, and others. Dig deeper

