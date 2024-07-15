Evening brief: Shankaracharya calls Uddhav ‘victim of betrayal’; Budget focus on gig workers likely, and more

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, visited Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree, in Mumbai. After the meeting, the Shankaracharya expressed his solidarity with Thackeray who was forced to resign as Maharashtra chief minister in the face of a rebellion. Thackeray resigned after a party split led by Eknath Shinde, who subsequently became CM with BJP support. The Shankaracharya condemned the betrayal Thackeray faced, describing it as a major sin in Sanatana Dharma. He emphasised that true Hindus endure deceit rather than commit it. Dig deeper Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray seeks blessings of Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand during a meeting, in Mumbai.(PTI)

More news on Uddhav Thackeray:

The Union Budget 2024, set for presentation on June 23 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, may introduce a social security fund for gig workers, providing medical and accident insurance along with retirement benefits. This fund would be supported by contributions from workers, aggregators, and possibly institutions like the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). The initiative aligns with ongoing discussions about improving working conditions for gig workers, highlighted by reports of poor conditions at Amazon's Haryana warehouse. The National Human Rights Commission has also raised concerns about these issues. Dig deeper

India News

BJP's tally in Rajya Sabha dips to 86, NDA seats below majority mark Dig deeper

‘Degrees of no use, open a puncture shop’: BJP MLA's bizarre advice to students Dig deeper

Latest News

India's wholesale prices at a 16-month high in June as vegetable prices go up Dig deeper

Kerala man remained stuck in hospital lift for 2 days, 3 employees suspended Dig deeper

Global Matters

Britain's King Charles privately writes to Donald Trump after assassination attempt Dig Deeper

Donald Trump recounts he felt ‘dead’, but Secret Service saved him ‘miraculously’ Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Yashasvi Jaiswal made a stunning return to T20I cricket for India, scoring 93 runs and securing a 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the series. After joining the squad from the T20I World Cup-winning team, Jaiswal initially scored 36 in the third T20I. In the fourth match, he played a flawless innings, though he missed his maiden T20I century as captain Shubman Gill finished the game. Despite some criticism of Gill's tactics, Jaiswal expressed no disappointment, focusing on securing a wicketless victory. Reflecting on his journey, Jaiswal emphasized the importance of domestic cricket for preparation and success. He had previously starred in the Test series against England and was part of India's T20 World Cup squad, gaining valuable experience despite limited playtime. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Aman Preet Singh, brother of Rakul Preet Singh, was arrested by Hyderabad police in a drugs case following a joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police. During a press briefing, the police said Aman tested positive for cocaine and would be presented in court. His involvement with the accused, including some repeat offenders, is under investigation. Rakul Preet Singh, previously linked to a separate drugs-related money laundering case, is not involved in this case. The police seized 199 grams of cocaine, 2 passports, 2 bikes, and 10 cell phones. Five peddlers were arrested, and two others are absconding. Thirteen drug consumers in Hyderabad, including Aman, have been identified and are said to be promoting a drug network in Telangana. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning