Evening Brief: SIT recreates crime scene in Atiq Ahmad-Ashraf murder case and all the latest news

SIT recreates crime scene in Atiq Ahmad-Ashraf murder case | WATCH A special investigation team (SIT) of UP police formed to probe the murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf recreated the crime scene on Thursday at Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj. Atiq and his brother were killed late Saturday evening when they were being taken to the hospital for a medical check-up mandated by the court. Read Here. A special investigation team (SIT) recreates the crime scene at Colvin Hospital.

Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meet in India, first visit by a Pakistan leader in 9 years

Pakistan announced Thursday that foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will head the country’s delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit to be held in May in Goa. Bilawal’s visit to India is the first by any Pakistani leader after Nawaz Sharif in 2014. Read Here.

Adani-Pawar meet as opposition presses demand for Hindenburg row JPC: Report

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani — battling controversy after short seller Hindenburg Research's report alleging financial malpractice and stock manipulation by the Adani Group - met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence Thursday, sources told news agency PTI. Read Here.

Virat Kohli named RCB captain vs PBKS despite Faf du Plessis playing: Full explainer behind astonishing move

In a fresh change yet not a never-before-seen sight, Virat Kohli is back captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore for their IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Thursday. Two years after stepping down as RCB's captain, a pleasant sight unfolded when Kohli turned up to lead RCB at the toss. Read Here.

Mani Ratnam on why he didn’t make Ponniyin Selvan as web series: 'Even if I wanted to, who would’ve given me the dates?'

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is gearing up for the release of the second part of Ponniyin Selvan franchise next week. He recently spoke about why he didn’t attempt to make Ponniyin Selvan as a web series with multiple seasons, instead of compressing five volumes of the novel into a two-part movie. Read Here.

Five food waste useful for your garden

The organic food waste generated in your kitchen every day can be used as a natural fertilizer to nourish plants in your garden. Here are five food wastes that are useful for your garden. Read Here.

Eid 2023 Special Recipes: 5 healthy and lip-smacking dishes you must try

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. This year, the festival will be celebrated between April 21 to April 23, depending on the moon sighting. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection. Eid al-Fitr is a time for joy, feasting, and spending time with loved ones. Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON