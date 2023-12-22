Evening brief: Smriti Irani’s clarification on menstruation not a handicap comment; Kharge asks Oppn to get united, more

Union Minister Smriti Irani defended her stance on period leave, questioning the need for employers to know about women's menstruation. In an ANI interview, she addressed the controversy arising from her earlier statement in Parliament, emphasizing that menstruation is a natural part of women's lives and not a handicap. Irani argued against mandatory paid period leaves, expressing concerns about potential harassment and increased barriers for women joining the workforce. Her comments received criticism, with Telangana leader K Kavitha describing Irani's ignorance as "appalling." Irani clarified that her provocative question aimed to draw attention and provoke discussion, particularly regarding LGBTQIA+ individuals and menstruation leave policies. Dig deeper Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani. (ANI)

At the first joint protest of the 28-party Opposition alliance INDIA, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need for unity against the perceived threat to democracy under the BJP government. Speaking at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to undermine democracy and the Constitution. Kharge questioned the suspension of MPs, including Ramgopal Yadav, during the winter session and criticized the ruling BJP for passing laws unopposed after evicting the Opposition. He urged the opposition to unite, stating that Modi alone couldn't prevail if other parties joined forces. Dig deeper

Elections to 3 Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi, 1 from Sikkim on January 19 Dig deeper

Centre releases ₹73,000 crore as additional instalment of tax devolution to states Dig deeper

Rahul Gandhi says BJP MPs ran away after Lok Sabha security breach Dig deeper

More JN.1 Covid cases expected as transmissibility high, says Kerala health minister Dig deeper

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles' husband gets trolled for ‘undermining’ her success Dig deeper

Killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi's wife wins US political asylum Dig deeper

In the lead-up to the India-South Africa Test series, India faces setbacks with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out due to a lingering finger injury, while former captain Virat Kohli rushes home for an undisclosed emergency, missing the ongoing intra-squad game. Despite lacking specifics on Kohli's situation, BCCI sources assure his return before the series opener on December 26. Gaikwad's limited recovery time prompts his release from the squad. Earlier, Mohammed Shami's ankle injury sidelined him, and Ishan Kishan opted out for personal reasons. The intra-squad game reveals promising performances from red-ball regulars Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur, concluding on Friday. Dig deeper

Shah Rukh Khan, at 58, has embraced the role of a fit and desirable senior citizen in two films, Atlee's "Jawan" and Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki," marking a notable comeback in 2023. This echoes his iconic portrayal as an old man in Yash Chopra's "Veer-Zaara" in 2005. The love stories of "Veer-Zaara" and "Dunki" share common threads, depicting cross-border romances where protagonists face dilemmas between love and country. In both narratives, the characters endure a lasting fondness over two decades, reuniting after assuming the other had moved on. Shah Rukh's return to such roles has been hailed as a significant cinematic event in 2023. Dig deeper

