Evening brief: Tharoor vs Chandrasekhar over Kerala AIIMS promise; Hemant Soren sharpens attack on BJP, more

A war of words has erupted between Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar over the location of a proposed AIIMS in Kerala. Tharoor, re-elected for a fourth term, stated that no MP can promise the location of AIIMS, which is decided by the state and central governments. He noted that despite his efforts for Thiruvananthapuram, AIIMS will be set up in Kozhikode. Chandrasekhar accused Tharoor of failing to deliver on promises and claimed that a BJP MP would have secured AIIMS for Thiruvananthapuram. Tharoor responded, warning Chandrasekhar of legal action for misleading voters.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren intensified his criticism of the BJP, declaring a "rebellion" against "feudal forces" at a rally on Hul Diwas. Soren compared the movement to the Santhal uprising against the British. He targeted the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of using federal agencies to harass opponents. Soren was recently granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a land mining case. He resigned as chief minister before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Soren claimed the BJP is conspiring against him despite his recent release. Jharkhand's next assembly elections are scheduled for December.

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Gujarat, waterlogging in Surat, Valsad

FSSAI cracks down on protein supplements over health risks and misleading claims

Congress MP writes to Lok Sabha Speaker to remove restrictions on media

Zomato receives GST notice of ₹9.5 crore in Karnataka, Deepinder Goyal's company to appeal

Prince Harry 'fears' bringing family to UK amid legal battle: How Princess Diana figures into his insecurities | Report

Family members of Air India flight bombing victims disturbed by glorification of terror attack 'mastermind'

Nag Ashwin's dystopian sci-fi film "Kalki 2898 AD," released on June 27, features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The film sets the stage for its sequel. Part 2 will continue the story with Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan) finally obtaining the serum he desires, Project K coming to life, and a shocking revelation about Bhairava (Prabhas) that leaves Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) in disbelief. Additionally, SUM-80 (Deepika Padukone), who is pregnant, is revealed to play a crucial role in the upcoming sequel. The release date for part 2 is yet to be announced.

