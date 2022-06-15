Evening brief: Video shows BJP's Uma Bharti throwing cow dung to 'purify' MP liquor shop, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP's Uma Bharti throws desi cow dung to 'purify' liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh

Acting towards the demand for total prohibition in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday threw cow dung at a liquor shop in Orchha, the video of which has gone viral. Read more.

Priyanka Gandhi slams 'Agnipath' scheme: ‘Armed forces a laboratory for BJP?’

A day after the Union government rolled out its ambitious ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday questioned the plan, adding to a chorus of voices that has raised apprehensions over the initiative. Read more.

Bihar: Woman police constable thrown off moving train while resisting thieves

A woman constable of Bihar Police was on Wednesday thrown off a moving train while she was resisting a theft bid in the state’s Katihar district. Read more.

'Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me': Umar Akmal slams ex-Pakistan coach and Waqar Younis in scathing rant

Umar Akmal was rated as one of the next big things for Pakistan when he burst on to international cricket scoring a century on his Test debut in New Zealand against an attack that had the likes of Shane Bond and Daniel Vettori in 2009. Read more.

World Kidney Cancer Day 2022: Causes, symptoms and treatment of kidney cancer

Our kidneys play an important role in cleaning blood, removing waste products and making urine. The bean-shaped organs, about the size of a fist, are located in lower abdomen. Kidney cancer or renal cancer occurs when the kidney cells become cancerous and form a tumour. However, kidney cancers if detected early can be successfully treated. Read more.

Ms Marvel shows how to do brown representation correctly and brings Shah Rukh Khan’s films to MCU

The second episode of Ms Marvel began streaming on Disney+ globally and on Disney+ Hotstar in India this Wednesday afternoon. Read more.

Lamborghini India launches Aventador Ultimae Roadster, swansong of V12 supercar

Lamborghini on Wednesday has announced the launch of its Aventador Ultimae Roadster, which is the last iteration of the iconic V12 supercar from the Italian marquee. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON