Evening brief: Vikramaditya likely to challenge Kangana Ranaut in Mandi; Adhir Chowdhury 'loses' cool, and more

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday said the Congress has finalised her son Vikramaditya Singh's name for the Mandi Lok Sabha election as the party was of the opinion that a young face should put up the fight this time. If his name is finalised, Vikramaditya will take on BJP's Kangana Ranaut. While the duo has already started a war of words, Vikramaditya recently put the Congress government in jeopardy as he announced his resignation followed by a crisis in Himachal Pradesh. He later withdrew his resignation and was apparently placated by the Congress leadership. Dig deeper Congress's reply to Kangana Ranaut is likely to be Vikramaditya Singh.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday accused Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of purportedly getting into a physical fight with a party worker amid the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. In the video shared by the TMC on its official X platform, the Congress leader can be purportedly seen threatening to slap a person and indulging in an altercation on a busy road. He was also seen pushing the man in the presence of the security officials. The police later intervened to resolve the scuffle. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Iran-Israel tension: Tehran says it has seized Israel-linked container ship near Hormuz Strait Dig deeper

2 held with 1 lakh yaba tablets near Indo-Bangla border in Assam Dig deeper

India News

'Who is noob in politics?' PM Modi's jibe at opposition in chat with gamers Dig deeper

Indian Army completes 40 years of presence in world's highest battlefield, the Siachen glacier Dig deeper

Global Matters

Lightning kills 14 as heavy rains batter Pakistan's Balochistan, Punjab Dig deeper

Ship seized off UAE by 'regional authorities' amid middle-east tensions Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Shivam Dube's glorious form in IPL 2024 for Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya's no-bowling stance at the start of the season for Mumbai Indians have left experts thinking whether the CSK star has pipped the MI captain in the race to make the T20 World Cup squad for India. BCCI is reportedly set to announce the 15-member squad by the end of April. While former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary backed Dube ahead of Hardik for the ICC event, he added that Chennai will be solely responsible if the left-hander fails to make the list. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Aayush Sharma is once again back-in-action with his action-thriller Ruslaan. The actor, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita once did not have enough money for his own expenses. Aayush in an interview with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limabachiya admitted that he wasn't financially independent when he married Arpita. Dig deeper

What's trending

A video showing a Swiggy delivery agent stealing a pair of shoes from a customer's house has gone viral online. The clip attracted several comments from people, including one from the delivery company saying, "We expect better from our delivery partners". Sonu Sood, too, joined in to share his opinion about the matter, and his post has started a row on X. In his share, the actor shared that no action should be taken against the accused who stole the footwear. Dig deeper

