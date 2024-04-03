 Evening briefing: Ajit Pawar asked to show NCP symbol compliance; Sachin Pilot on differences with Gehlot, more news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Evening briefing: Ajit Pawar asked to show NCP symbol compliance; Sachin Pilot on differences with Gehlot, more news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 06:36 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to submit an affidavit within 24 hours, outlining how his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has complied with a previous order that mandated the inclusion of disclaimers in advertisements and public notices, clarifying that the "clock" symbol allocated to his faction was under ongoing judicial scrutiny. At the same time, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan instructed the senior Pawar to file an affidavit by Thursday's hearing to refute his nephew's allegation. The accusation suggested that the Sharad Pawar camp was portraying the court's interim order of March 19 as final. Dig deeper

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar

More news: Sunetra Pawar vs Supriya Sule: NCP fields Ajit Pawar's wife in NCP(SP) stronghold Baramati

Congress leader Sachin Pilot addressed the topic of reconciling with his senior colleague Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, emphasising that "moving on" was paramount for the party's well-being. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan also affirmed his commitment to "100 per cent" campaign for Gehlot's son Vaibhav, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Jalore. Pilot reminisced about the meeting in Delhi last year, where he sat down with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi. “I was asked to forgive and forget and move on, which is exactly what I have done, that was the need of the hour for the party and the state." Dig deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

More news: Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘BJP cannot have monopoly over Lord Ram,’ says Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Latest News

IIT-Roorkee alum breaks down the 'real situation' of placements in 4 major points Dig deeper

ICICI Bank account holder? Alert! Here is an online fraud warning for you Dig deeper

India News

Vijender Singh on switching to BJP: ‘I slept for a while then woke up...’ Dig deeper

ED's 'catch-22 situation' in attaching AAP properties in Delhi excise policy case Dig deeper

Global Matters

A contentious motion presented by an Indo-Canadian Member of Parliament belonging to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's governing Liberal Party, which focuses on India, has drawn criticism for its potential to strain relations between New Delhi and Ottawa severely. The private member's motion was introduced on February 12 by Sukh Dhaliwal, MP representing the riding of Surrey-Newton in the province of British Columbia. It received seconding support from several others, including six additional Indo-Canadian MPs. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Film producer Boney Kapoor has provided insight into why his brother and actor, Anil Kapoor, will not be involved in the sequel to No Entry. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney also mentioned that if he became aware of any misinterpretation of his previous statement regarding Anil's absence from the film, he would communicate with him directly to offer clarification. Recently, Boney told Zoom, “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did." He had also said, “In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon”. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Experts suggest that incorporating gentle yoga poses and stretches into your routine can aid in enhancing joint flexibility, alleviating stiffness, and relieving discomfort associated with arthritis. Moreover, practicing yoga promotes relaxation and contributes to overall well-being. However, it is crucial to approach yoga with caution and seek guidance from a healthcare professional to ensure that the selected poses are suitable for your specific condition and limitations. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, recommended some straightforward yoga poses that may help manage arthritis symptoms and improve joint flexibility. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday faced their third defeat of the season, marking yet another disappointing performance. The loss against the Lucknow Super Giants has significantly impacted their playoff prospects. Out of four matches played, they have only managed to secure victory in one, painting a grim picture for their current standings. Despite being a star-studded franchise, they have struggled to deliver a cohesive performance on the field. Both their batting and bowling units have failed to meet expectations, contributing to their underwhelming performance this season. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Evening briefing: Ajit Pawar asked to show NCP symbol compliance; Sachin Pilot on differences with Gehlot, more news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On