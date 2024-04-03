Evening briefing: Ajit Pawar asked to show NCP symbol compliance; Sachin Pilot on differences with Gehlot, more news

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to submit an affidavit within 24 hours, outlining how his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has complied with a previous order that mandated the inclusion of disclaimers in advertisements and public notices, clarifying that the "clock" symbol allocated to his faction was under ongoing judicial scrutiny. At the same time, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan instructed the senior Pawar to file an affidavit by Thursday's hearing to refute his nephew's allegation. The accusation suggested that the Sharad Pawar camp was portraying the court's interim order of March 19 as final. Dig deeper Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar

Congress leader Sachin Pilot addressed the topic of reconciling with his senior colleague Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, emphasising that "moving on" was paramount for the party's well-being. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan also affirmed his commitment to "100 per cent" campaign for Gehlot's son Vaibhav, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Jalore. Pilot reminisced about the meeting in Delhi last year, where he sat down with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi. “I was asked to forgive and forget and move on, which is exactly what I have done, that was the need of the hour for the party and the state." Dig deeper

Latest News

IIT-Roorkee alum breaks down the 'real situation' of placements in 4 major points Dig deeper

ICICI Bank account holder? Alert! Here is an online fraud warning for you Dig deeper

India News

Vijender Singh on switching to BJP: ‘I slept for a while then woke up...’ Dig deeper

ED's 'catch-22 situation' in attaching AAP properties in Delhi excise policy case Dig deeper

Global Matters

A contentious motion presented by an Indo-Canadian Member of Parliament belonging to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's governing Liberal Party, which focuses on India, has drawn criticism for its potential to strain relations between New Delhi and Ottawa severely. The private member's motion was introduced on February 12 by Sukh Dhaliwal, MP representing the riding of Surrey-Newton in the province of British Columbia. It received seconding support from several others, including six additional Indo-Canadian MPs. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Film producer Boney Kapoor has provided insight into why his brother and actor, Anil Kapoor, will not be involved in the sequel to No Entry. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney also mentioned that if he became aware of any misinterpretation of his previous statement regarding Anil's absence from the film, he would communicate with him directly to offer clarification. Recently, Boney told Zoom, “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did." He had also said, “In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon”. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Experts suggest that incorporating gentle yoga poses and stretches into your routine can aid in enhancing joint flexibility, alleviating stiffness, and relieving discomfort associated with arthritis. Moreover, practicing yoga promotes relaxation and contributes to overall well-being. However, it is crucial to approach yoga with caution and seek guidance from a healthcare professional to ensure that the selected poses are suitable for your specific condition and limitations. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, recommended some straightforward yoga poses that may help manage arthritis symptoms and improve joint flexibility. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday faced their third defeat of the season, marking yet another disappointing performance. The loss against the Lucknow Super Giants has significantly impacted their playoff prospects. Out of four matches played, they have only managed to secure victory in one, painting a grim picture for their current standings. Despite being a star-studded franchise, they have struggled to deliver a cohesive performance on the field. Both their batting and bowling units have failed to meet expectations, contributing to their underwhelming performance this season. Dig deeper

