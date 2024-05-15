Evening briefing: Amit Shah on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal; India tops global internet shutdowns, more news

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the interim bail granted to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was not a “routine judgment”, claiming that many people believe a “special treatment” has been given to the AAP leader. Asked if Arvind Kejriwal's narrative in the election campaign has become aggressive after walking out of jail, Amit Shah, in an interview with ANI, said, “Right now he (Arvind Kejriwal) is stuck in another issue,” referring to the ongoing controversy around the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal. “Let him get free from that then let's see what happens.” However, the home minister denied to comment on the matter saying police will take cognisance of the issue if a complaint is filed. Dig deeper Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

India logged 116 instances of internet shutdowns in 2023, accounting for 41% of the 283 globally, according to data analysed by Access Now, a not-for profit group that focusses on digital rights. As a result, India now leads the world in such crackdowns for the sixth year in a row. Of the 1,458 shutdowns Access Now has recorded since 2016, India has accounted for 773 (53%) of them. In 2023, the number of internet shutdowns rose by 41% from 201 in 2022 to 283 in 2023. Access now noted that internet shutdowns have an impact on India’s economy as well. “Shutdowns reportedly cost the country [India] $1.9 billion and a loss of $118 million in foreign investment in the first half of 2023 alone,” the report said. Citing Internet Society’s NetLoss Calculator, the report stated that a single-day shutdown can push up to 379 people into unemployment in the country. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Latest News

Sanjay Singh meets Swati Maliwal amid assault row; 'Is she safe': BJP stages protest Dig deeper

EC summons Andhra Pradesh chief secretary, DGP over post-poll violence Dig deeper

India News

SC rejects plea for termination of over 27-week pregnancy, says foetus has fundamental right to live Dig deeper

Centre hands over first set of citizenship documents under CAA Dig deeper

Trending

A businessman from India took his Range Rover to Dubai and parked it outside the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. What’s more, the luxury car bears a Kerala number plate, and it has impressed people. Dileep Heilbronn shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “A long journey from home.” He added, “Our old Range Rover from Kerala is visiting us, and we are busy showing her around.” Heilbronn also said that he bought the car in 2011. The video opens to show a Range Rover with a Kerala number plate. The camera then pans to show Burj Khalifa outside, where the car was parked. Dig deeper

Business News

The State Bank of India (SBI) raised its fixed deposit interest rates for certain tenures on retail deposits (up to ₹2 crore). The new FD rates are effective from today (May 15). SBI hiked interest rates on 46 to 179 days, 180 to 210 days, and 211 to less than one-year tenures by 25-75 basis points. The bank last hiked interest rates on FDs on December 27, 2023. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Archewell Foundation received a “delinquency notice” from the California State Attorney General's office on May 3. Amid the recent controversy, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charity confirmed in an email to HindustanTimes.com that “Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing.” The not-for-profit organisation, which was founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was deemed delinquent over unpaid fees. The letter issued by Attorney General Rob Bonta said that Archewell had failed to pay the $200 annual filing fee after a May 2023 expiration. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Director Puri Jagannadh and actor Ram Pothineni reunite for Double iSmart, a sequel to their 2019 hit film iSmart Shankar. The filmmakers released the teaser on Wednesday, which shows how Ram’s titular character finds himself in trouble, yet again. The teaser opens with a voiceover using cuss words to describe the protagonist, who seems to have been imprisoned in a lab now. We’re also shown how Ram flirts with girls (more like harasses them), dances his heart out and just wiles away his time in general till he has to face-off Sanjay Dutt’s (in his Telugu debut) Big Bull. The teaser shows Sanjay as a gangster, ending the video with a fight that takes place near a Shiva linga. Kavya Thapar, Bani J, Getup Srinu and Ali also feature in the teaser. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

As Covid-19 curve flattens, experts warn about the worrisome spike in drug-resistant superbugs that pose a greater risk that coronavirus and cause negative health outcomes as the bacteria is evolving and becoming resistant to existing antibiotics. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified this antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as one of the biggest global health threats facing humanity and Prof Dame Sally Davies, England’s former chief medical officer, who is now the UK’s special envoy on antimicrobial resistance, too warned of the consequences if the world fails to tackle the problem within the next decade. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Ever since the inception of the Indian Premier League, legendary former India star MS Dhoni has been synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni has been associated with CSK since the first season, leading them to five IPL titles during his reign as the side's captain. Naturally, Dhoni is revered by the franchise's fans, and over the past few years, thunderous applause and fervent support from the CSK fans have been primarily reserved for the wicketkeeper-batter. Ambati Rayudu, the former Chennai Super Kings and Team India star, has shed light on this longstanding phenomenon within the CSK fanbase. In a candid discussion on Star Sports before CSK's final group stage match of the 2024 season, Rayudu revealed that the side's fans are “Dhoni fans” first. He added that he often played in the shadow of Dhoni's immense popularity during his time at CSK. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.