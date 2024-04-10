Evening briefing: BJP candidate faces flak over kissing video; ECI directive on poll-related hoardings, and more

BJP candidate Khagen Murmu from West Bengal's Malda Uttar constituency sparked controversy when images of him kissing a woman on the cheek during a campaign went viral. The incident, captured during a live stream on Murmu's Facebook page, drew criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), citing it as against Bengali culture. TMC accused BJP of lacking respect for women, while Murmu defended the act, stating the woman was like family. He claimed the image was distorted by TMC, emphasizing the woman's familial relationship and academic achievements. Murmu vowed to file a complaint against TMC, denouncing the incident as a smear campaign. Dig deeper BJP candidate from West Bengal's Malda Uttar constituency Khagen Murmu. (X/AITC)

More news on West Bengal: CBI to probe crimes against women, land grabbing in Sandeshkhali: Calcutta HC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has enforced a directive mandating clear identification of printers and publishers on all printed election-related materials, including hoardings. This move aims to enhance transparency and accountability in campaign communications. The commission highlighted instances of hoardings lacking publisher identification, urging adherence to the Model Code of Conduct and relevant legal provisions. By enforcing this requirement, the ECI seeks to regulate campaign financing and hold accountable those responsible for objectionable content.

Praful Patel claims Sharad Pawar 'was 50% ready' to join hands with BJP in 2023

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, who returned BJP ticket from Asansol, to contest Lok Sabha polls from Bihar's Karakat

BJP's 3rd UP LS list of 7 candidates has ex-PM's son; party drops 5 sitting MPs

Lok Sabha elections: Can Tejashwi Yadav, anti-incumbency upset BJP's 'mission 40' in Bihar?

Biden talks tough on Netanyahu's approach in Gaza: 'What he's doing is a mistake'

Amid Eid-ul-Fitr, water shortages plague Pakistan's Karachi residents

The speculation over Virat Kohli's inclusion in India's squad for the T20 World Cup intensified after reports suggested he might be dropped. However, recent updates indicate Kohli is likely to participate, despite limited T20I appearances. BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar praised Kohli's fitness, emphasizing its influence on Indian cricket's future. Amid discussions about his strike rate in the IPL, Kohli's impressive performance, including a century, has bolstered his case. Controversy arose when Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen questioned his spot in the T20 World Cup squad, prompting Kohli's witty response. As India prepares to select its squad, Kohli's form and fitness remain pivotal factors in the decision-making process.

Anil Kapoor, known for his candidness, discussed how his wife, Sunita Kapoor, supported him during financial struggles in a recent interview. Recalling their initial days, he highlighted Sunita's role in sharing the financial burden, citing instances where she discreetly paid bills during outings. Anil emphasized that sharing responsibilities extends beyond household chores. Daughter Sonam Kapoor affirmed her mother's continued support in managing finances, prompting playful banter from Anil. The couple, married since 1984, has two daughters, Sonam and Rhea, and a son, Harshvardhan, all of whom have pursued careers in the entertainment industry. Anil's anecdote underscores the importance of mutual support and understanding in relationships.

