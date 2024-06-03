Evening briefing: CEC slams those questioning voter turnout; Israeli Embassy asks citizens to visit Indian beaches; more

The Israeli Embassy in India responded to the Maldives' ban on Israeli passport holders by recommending Indian beaches for Israelis. The Maldives banned Israelis from entering the country, prompting diplomatic tensions. Israel advised its citizens against traveling to the Maldives. Maldives' President decided to appoint a special envoy to help Palestinians and launched a fundraising campaign. The decision came amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Additionally, data showed a decrease in Israeli visitors to the Maldives. This ban follows Hamas' attack on Israel, leading to ongoing tensions between the two sides. Dig Deeper Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference on the successful completion of the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar assured the robustness of the Lok Sabha election counting process a day before the results. He addressed concerns regarding discrepancies in voter turnout data and stated that postal ballot counting will precede EVM counting. Kumar challenged allegations of poll process influence and emphasized the transparent election conduct. The ECI's statements followed allegations of district magistrate influence by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Additionally, the INDIA bloc met the ECI to discuss vote counting concerns. Rajiv Kumar praised India's election scale and integrity, highlighting efforts against election misconduct. He noted the absence of violence in the election and exit polls predict a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA.

Latest News

India News

Trending

Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a lavish pre-wedding gala for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a luxurious cruise in Europe. During the event, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta gave a speech, which has since gone viral on the internet. The video captures Isha expressing gratitude to the guests, while Shloka and Anjali Merchant Majithia also thanked everyone. The video, shared on Instagram, shows the trio appreciating the holiday and expressing gratitude for the special celebration.

Business News

Brokerage firms identified stocks that could benefit from the formation of PM Modi led-NDA coalition government as exit polls indicated a clear majority for the alliance. Almost all exit polls showed that the BJP is likely to win the Lok Sabha elections on June 4 and is set to secure more than 370 seats. Analysts predicted that if exit polls are accurate, "Modi stocks" could rally. These are stocks of the companies or sectors that have benefited directly from government policies and initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Global brokerage CLSA identified 54 companies that could be direct beneficiaries of PM Modi's policies.

Global Matters

The world is headed for 2.7 degree C warming and the road to keep it to 1.5 degree C is extremely steep, UN Climate head Simon Stiell warned in his opening remark at the Bonn Climate Change Conference in Germany on Monday. "Without UN-convened international cooperation, we would be headed for up to 5 degrees of global heating, which most of humanity likely couldn't survive. We are now headed for around 2.7 degrees. This is still ruinously high, and there's a long and steep road ahead to get to our shared goal of 1.5 this century, but we should be energised that we are approaching a halfway point," Stiell said.

Sports Goings

The security measures for the T20 World Cup in the USA are stringent, especially regarding Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's safety. The New York Police Department is closely monitoring the matches and the movement of fans to ensure a smooth tournament. Kohli, a global icon, received exceptional security upon arrival in the USA, surrounded by guards and even police on horseback. This special treatment underscores Kohli's significance to the tournament. Despite other Indian players freely exploring NYC, Kohli's tight security emphasizes his impact. Cricket's presence in the USA is significant, marking a shift in the nation's sports landscape, as acknowledged by Kohli.

Entertainment Focus

Fans eagerly anticipating updates on "Kadhalikka Neramillai" were surprised with a new glimpse of the film released by the makers. The minute-long preview hints at a contemporary love story with AR Rahman's music playing a significant role. The glimpse features Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen enjoying a park evening on a swing. Both artists shared the preview on their social media accounts. Director Jayam expressed gratitude to the team and shared his excitement for the film's release. The title of the film is inspired by a 1964 Tamil movie, but it's unclear if there's any connection. Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film's release date is yet to be announced.

