Evening briefing: Centre's fresh plan for flight delays; BJP on Kejriwal's 'Sundar Kand' recital; and more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday issued fresh standard operating procedures in the wake of fog-related delays that have caused flight disruptions and chaos at airports. In a post on social media platform X, the minister wrote: "In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience were issued yesterday to all the airlines." Dig deeper.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who attended ‘Sundar Kand' recitation organised by the Aam Aadmi Party at a temple in Delhi. "Sundar Kand" is one of the chapters in the Ramayana devoted to Lord Hanuman. Video shared by news agency ANI showed Kerjiwal along with his wife Sunita attending the ‘Sundar Kand’ recitation in Rohini area of the capital. The ‘Sundar Kand’ recitation began on Tuesday at all 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi. Dig deeper.
Sumit Nagal has done what very few Indian tennis players could in men's singles. He advanced to the second round of the Australian Open 2024 - becoming only the second Indian male player after Somdev Devvarman since 2013. In the process, Nagal beat World No.27 Alexander Bublik, seeded 31st at this Australian Open, in straight games (6-4, 6-2, 7-6) in the first round at court No.6 of Melbourne Park. This was also the first time in 35 years an Indian male player beat a seed at the Grand Slam main rounds. The last one to do so was Ramesh Krishnan way back in the Australian Open in 1989. He had beaten defending champion Mats Wilander in the second round. Dig deeper.
A new trailer for Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film Main Atal Hoon has been released and it shows all the major moments the film touches on from the life of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It touches upon Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, Atal Bihari's initial struggle in politics, standing up against Indira Gandhi during Emergency, the Babri Masjid demolition, Pokhran nuclear test and the Kargil War. Dig deeeper.