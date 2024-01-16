50 flights, 30 trains delayed as thick fog envelopes Delhi again

Over 50 flights and at least 30 trains were delayed as a thick fog enveloped Delhi again on Tuesday with the visibility dipping to zero at Palam at 7:30am and the mercury plunging to four degrees below normal to 3.5°C. The visibility dipped to zero in parts of the Capital. (HT PHOTO)

The dense fog formation began later compared to previous days before failing to zero for around 30 minutes at 7:30am. By 9 am, it was up to 100 metres.

Around 600 flights were delayed and 100 cancelled on Sunday and Monday as fog engulfed the Capital. The weather-induced delays and cancellations prompted the government to seek additional steps for passenger convenience and acceleration of the work on one of runways that can handle low-visibility landings.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) said dense fog was likely over the next three days as well even as there were lesser chances of very dense fog. It said recorded a minimum temperature below 4°C was recorded for a fifth consecutive day. The mercury plunged to 3.3°C on Monday, 3.5°C on Sunday and 3.6°C on Saturday.

The minimum temperature was expected to rise to 6°C by Thursday. The mercury was likely to go up to 21°C on Tuesday. Clear skies and a sunny day were expected post-noon. Delhi’s maximum temperature on Monday was 19.7°C.

The air quality improved marginally but remained in the very poor category. An average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 351 (very poor) was recorded at 9am on Tuesday, compared to 359 (very poor) at 4pm on Monday. The AQI was likely to remain very poor until January 18.