Evening briefing: China protests PM Modi's Arunachal visit; Delhi Police gets more time to probe Parliament case; more

China on Monday said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, reiterating its claim over the area by saying India's moves will "only complicate" the boundary question. Prime Minister Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the Sela Tunnel built at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh that will provide all-weather connectivity to strategically located Tawang and is expected to ensure better movement of troops along the frontier region. Dig Deeper China on Monday said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week(REUTERS)

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Monday granted a 45-day extension to the Special Cell of Delhi Police to complete the investigation in the Parliament Security Breach case registered under stringent sections of UAPA. The Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur passed the order while hearing the Delhi Police's plea seeking an extension of 90 days to complete the investigation stating that the case is sensitive and certain reports are awaited. Digital data is also voluminous. Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

What makes India's 4-1 win over England even sweeter is the fact that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid achieved it with a depleted team. Prior to the start of the series, India lost Virat Kohli to personal reasons, before then being without KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to their respective injuries. India eventually got Jadeja back but Rahul took no further part in the series, and yet, despite being out of star players, India roared back from being 0-1 down in Hyderabad to seal the series with four straight wins on the bounce. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Ankita Lokhande says Randeep Hooda initially 'didn't want' her in Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The actor said Randeep thought she was 'too pretty' to play Yamunabai Savarkar, the wife of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) in the upcoming film. It will be Ankita's first project after Bigg Boss 17; she was one of the top 5 finalists on Bigg Boss 17. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

One of the leading causes of blindness in India, Glaucoma is a common eye problem apart from cataract and refractive error that affects 11.9 million people in the country. The disease can start slowly and eventually lead to vision loss if not treated at an early stage. Glaucoma contributes to 12.8% of blindness in India. Our eyes are one of the most important organs in our body and help us to experience and perceive the world around us. However, in today's times, our eyes are under immense strain due to digital devices. Dig Deeper