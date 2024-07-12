Evening briefing: Cong reacts to 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'; Mamata govt moves SC against West Bengal governor; more news

In a sharp reaction to the Centre's decision to observe June 25 as the Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas, the Congress on Friday said June 4 should be observed as “ModiMukti Diwas” because it marked the moral defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the Lok Sabha elections whose results were declared on June 4, the BJP could win only 240 seats, falling short of a simple majority by 32 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, formed his third successive government with the support of his NDA allies. The Opposition's INDIA bloc said the loss of seats was a moral defeat of PM Modi. Dig Deeper In a sharp reaction to the Centre's decision to observe June 25 as the Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas, the Congress on Friday said June 4 should be observed as “ModiMukti Diwas”(File photo)

The Mamata Banerjee government on Friday approached the Supreme Court accusing governor CV Ananda Bose of not approving eight bills. The state government in its plea on Friday has alleged that the Raj Bhavan’s delay is affecting the welfare of the people for whom the bills were passed in the House, ANI reported. The plea was filed by lawyer Astha Sharma for an urgent listing, and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has agreed to consider an early hearing. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Emergency: Centre declares June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

Govt institute in Kerala serves non-veg food in canteen for 1st time in 85 years. Why?

India News

Kejriwal still a criminal, must resign as CM, demands BJP after interim bail

IAS probationer Puja Khedkar on govt probing her candidature: ‘I will…’

Global Matters

Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi privately discuss Joe Biden's campaign, ‘they want him to….’

Quad foreign ministers likely to meet in Tokyo on July 28

Sports Goings

India captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will no longer feature in T20Is. The trio who have been stalwarts for India in white-ball cricket for nearly a decade and a half, decided to retire from the shortest format after winning the T20 World Cup last month. But what about their future in Tests and ODIs? Former India batter and the current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), VVS Laxman, was sure that Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja would play in the other formats for a long period. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

WWF wrestler-turned-actor John Cena dressed up desi to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai. A video of him getting a safa (turban) tied at the venue while dressed in a traditional sherwani has won hearts. John chose a striking powder blue sherwani with elegant ivory detailing paired with white pants for the occasion. On the red carpet, he struck his iconic ‘you can’t see me’ pose, adding a touch of his wrestling persona to the wedding. He also had a traditional safa tied in a beautiful shade of white and gold at the venue. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The groom has arrived! Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant in a lavish wedding in Mumbai. The star-studded ceremony will take place at Jio World Centre in BKC. Anant arrived with his family for his special day and posed for the paparazzi. His choice of pairing sneakers with sherwani stole the show. Dig Deeper