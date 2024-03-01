 Evening briefing: Fadnavis declines Pawar's lunch invite; all latest news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Evening briefing: Fadnavis declines Pawar's lunch invite; IMD warns of 'warmer summer'; all latest news

Evening briefing: Fadnavis declines Pawar's lunch invite; IMD warns of 'warmer summer'; all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2024 06:14 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday declined Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's lunch invite at the latter's Baramati residence on Saturday.“I received the letter written by you, as well as an invitation for dinner from you. As you are aware that after the efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Namo Maharojgar Melava is being organized in Baramati. This big programme will be held in Baramati, after that, the bhoomi pujan of the memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be held in Badhu Budruk and Tuljapur and immediately after that, the bhoomi pujan of the memorial of revolutionary Lahuji Vastad Salve is scheduled,” Fadnavis said in a letter to Pawar. Dig Deeper

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)

The country is likely to experience warmer summer this year as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above normal day and night temperatures from March till May over most parts of the country due to El Nino conditions, except over some isolated areas of northwest, northeast, central and peninsular India. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Latest News

Narendra Modi's Sandeshkhali attack on Mamata, INDIA bloc: ‘Country is enraged’

What's Donald Trump's net worth? He lost 46% wealth in 7 years, now after his legal penalties he's worth…

India News

‘I just thought he was a foreigner’: Dolly Chaiwala who served tea to Bill Gates

Rameshwaram cafe explosion was IED blast, confirms Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Global Matters

Putin critic Alexei Navalny's funeral being held in Moscow

Melania Trump's 'I Really Don't Care' jacket was a message for Ivanka, meant...

Sports Goings

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer will have to return to the drawing board. Their journey back into the Indian side won't be an easy one. But it's not impossible by any means. Losing out on a central contract when you were in consideration for all three formats is a big blow, no doubt about it. What it essentially means is that Kishan and Iyer are unlikely to be considered for selection in the near future. The central contracts are framed on the recommendations of the selection committee and the 30 chosen ones are likely to be the preferred choice whenever an Indian team is picked. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The weekend is upon us and if you are wondering how to elevate your interior decor with the power of architecture and interior design to amp up the romance with your partner at home, you have come to the right place. Read on as we got some experts on board to share their insights on crafting love through design, exploring trends, colour palettes and unique ideas to create a truly unforgettable experience!. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Dune: Part Two movie review – Denis Villeneuve spent most of the first part establishing the world, characters, and moral conflict of the story adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 epic science fiction novel. Gladly, its follow-up moves far more swiftly than. With most of the groundwork already done, Dune: Part Two could've dared harder. But like its protagonist, the movie also keeps dreaming more than daring. Dig Deeper

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On