Evening briefing: Fadnavis declines Pawar's lunch invite; IMD warns of 'warmer summer'; all latest news

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday declined Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's lunch invite at the latter's Baramati residence on Saturday.“I received the letter written by you, as well as an invitation for dinner from you. As you are aware that after the efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Namo Maharojgar Melava is being organized in Baramati. This big programme will be held in Baramati, after that, the bhoomi pujan of the memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be held in Badhu Budruk and Tuljapur and immediately after that, the bhoomi pujan of the memorial of revolutionary Lahuji Vastad Salve is scheduled,” Fadnavis said in a letter to Pawar. Dig Deeper Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)

The country is likely to experience warmer summer this year as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above normal day and night temperatures from March till May over most parts of the country due to El Nino conditions, except over some isolated areas of northwest, northeast, central and peninsular India. Dig Deeper

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer will have to return to the drawing board. Their journey back into the Indian side won't be an easy one. But it's not impossible by any means. Losing out on a central contract when you were in consideration for all three formats is a big blow, no doubt about it. What it essentially means is that Kishan and Iyer are unlikely to be considered for selection in the near future. The central contracts are framed on the recommendations of the selection committee and the 30 chosen ones are likely to be the preferred choice whenever an Indian team is picked. Dig Deeper

The weekend is upon us and if you are wondering how to elevate your interior decor with the power of architecture and interior design to amp up the romance with your partner at home, you have come to the right place. Read on as we got some experts on board to share their insights on crafting love through design, exploring trends, colour palettes and unique ideas to create a truly unforgettable experience!. Dig Deeper

Dune: Part Two movie review – Denis Villeneuve spent most of the first part establishing the world, characters, and moral conflict of the story adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 epic science fiction novel. Gladly, its follow-up moves far more swiftly than. With most of the groundwork already done, Dune: Part Two could've dared harder. But like its protagonist, the movie also keeps dreaming more than daring. Dig Deeper