Evening briefing: Jaishankar's 'International Khan Market gang’ dig; BJP alleges Odisha CM held ‘hostage’, more news

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday responded to a question regarding the portrayal of India in Western media, saying that just like a ‘Khan Market Gang’ in India, there also exists a global extension of it— an ‘International Khan Market Gang’. The foreign minister made the remarks during an interview with news agency ANI. "In the country today, there is a certain thought process, or entitlement process for which the metaphor of 'Khan Market Gang' is a very good description. I want to tell you there is an international Khan Market Gang as well," Jaishankar told ANI. Dig Deeper External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar(PTI)

Alleging that chief minister Naveen Patnaik has been held “hostage” by his deputy VK Pandian, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha on Friday appealed to the director general of police (DGP) to “free Patnaik from the clutches of Pandian”. In a letter to Odisha DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, former president of the party’s state unit, Sameer Mohanty, alleged that Patnaik has been held hostage by Pandian for the last few days. Dig Deeper

For the first time since the position of India's head coach was finalised to be left vacant after the T20 World Cup, we may have the first big hint as to who Rahul Dravid's successor will be. Over the last couple of weeks, several names have been floated around – VVS Laxman, Stephen Fleming, Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting to name a few, out of which only Fleming's candidature sounds credible. Langer and Ponting were never approached as per BCCI secretary Jay Shah's statement, and Laxman is not too keen to be on the road 365 days a year. Dig Deeper

Google introduced a new feature called "AI overview" that presents users with AI-generated answers to their questions. According to their website, "AI Overviews and more is an experiment in Search Labs that lets you see AI Overviews on more Google searches and offers access to additional generative AI features in Search". Dig Deeper

Skincare trends change rapidly, with new techniques and methods emerging on TikTok and Instagram Reels, making it difficult to know which ones actually work. If you're a skincare enthusiast, you're likely familiar with rejuvenation, but have you heard of prejuvenation? Following trends like vampire facials, ice rollers, retinols, and sheet masks, prejuvenation is now sweeping the beauty world. In this era where skincare has evolved beyond imagination, accessibility and affordability are definitely possible, the younger generation is seeking advanced skincare routines. Gen Z and Gen Y are not here to wait and watch till signs of skin damage like open pores, fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation settle in. Now, this is where prejuvenation comes in place. Dig Deeper