Evening briefing: Kamala Harris' village grieves US election defeat; how Indian markets reacted to Trump's win; and more

Donald Trump's victory in the US election has brought heartbreaks in Kamala Harris's mother's native village in Tamil Nadu. The residents of the Thulasendrapuram village, however, said she would bounce back from her unexpected loss. J Sudhakar, DMK Tiruvarur district representative and Thulasendrapuram village leader told PTI that they made arrangements to celebrate Kamala Harris's victory. "We were hoping for her victory and had planned celebrations bigger than Deepavali. We made arrangements to burst firecrackers, distribute sweets, offer temple pujas, and host a community lunch," he said. "It was a tough fight, and you must admire her fighting spirit. She is a fighter and will make a comeback," he added. Retired ONGC employee T S Anbasarasu said many people in the village can't digest her loss. Dig deeper. US President-elect Donald Trump and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris(REUTERS)

The Indian stock market rallied after the US election result showed a victory for Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump. The benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 80,378.13, which is up 901.50 points or 1.13% from the previous day's close, while the Nifty rose to 24,484.05 at the same time, which is 270.75 points or 1.12% up from the previous close. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 21 paise, reaching an all-time low of 84.30 (provisional) against the dollar as the US Dollar index rallied following Donald Trump's win, according to a PTI report which added that the rupee opened at 84.23 against the US dollar and oscillated between a high of 84.15 and a low of 84.31. Dig deeper.

Rishabh Pant and Daryl Mitchell have stormed back into the top 10 of the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings following impressive performances in the final Test of their respective ICC World Test Championship series. Pant, the star Indian wicketkeeper, climbed five slots to secure sixth place after scores of 60 and a gritty 64 in the tense chase of 147. He now stands just one position away from his career-best fifth rank, which he last held in July 2022. New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who was ranked third in September, advanced eight spots to seventh after scoring 82 and 21 in a challenging series finale. Dig deeper.

Tom Hanks shocked the fans and the industry when he went on a rather profane rant about movie critics recently. The Oscar winner appeared on talk show host and comedian Conan O'Brien's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend, where he didn't mince his words while talking about the perceived hypocrisy of a critic about one of his films. During the podcast, when talking about the changing perceptions on films, Tom Hanks caught Conan off guard when he said, "Let me tell you something about these c***suckers who write about movies. Can I say that?" The host laughed and made a joke after which Tom continued. Dig deeper.

Republican Donald Trump is projected to win the US presidential election 2024, beating Democrat Kamala Harris in what was one of the most widely-covered and discussed elections in recent history. Trump has won Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, capturing three of the seven heavily contested battlegrounds and coming within a few electoral votes of winning the presidency. According to races called by the Associated Press up to 2 pm (IST), 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Kamala Harris. Trump is just three votes short of a victory. Dig deeper.