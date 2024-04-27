Evening briefing: Kejriwal's reply to ED in SC, IMD's latest alert on heatwave conditions; more news

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed his response to the Enforcement Directorate's affidavit in the Supreme Court and said his arrest is a classic case of how the ruling party-led central government has misused the ED and the PMLA to crush its biggest political opponent -- the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders. "During an election cycle when political activity is at its highest, the petitioner's (Kejriwal) illegal arrest has caused grave prejudice to the petitioner's political party and will provide the ruling party at the Centre an unjust upper hand in the ongoing elections," Kejriwal's rejoinder read. "A level-playing field -- which is a pre-requisite for 'free and fair elections' -- has clearly been compromised with the illegal arrest of the petitioner," Kejriwal said in his reply, as quoted by LiveLaw. Dig Deeper Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

East and South Peninsular India reeling under severe heatwave conditions are unlikely to get any relief for the next five days, the latest weather forecast suggests. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Odisha, and isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. The IMD warned that heatwave conditions will persist in isolated pockets across Bihar, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over the coming days. Kerala and Mahe are expected to experience heatwave conditions on April 27 and 28 while Konkan will face similar conditions from April 27-29. Dig Deeper

Priyanka Gandhi responds to Narendra Modi's ‘mangalsutra’ attack: ‘Uncle's nonsense at weddings’. Dig Deeper

Lok Sabha election: EC orders re-polling at one booth in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on April 29. Dig Deeper

Mamata Banerjee slips and falls while boarding helicopter | VIDEO

26/11 govt counsel Ujjwal Nikam BJP's candidate from Mumbai North Central. Dig Deeper

Asaduddin Owaisi says ‘Mukhtar Ansari is a martyr', triggers row. Dig Deeper

Nainital forest fire reaches near IAF station; helicopters, Army deployed: 10 points. Dig Deeper

Israel gives hostage deal ‘one last chance’ before launching offensive on Rafah. Dig Deeper

New film captures Afghan women's courage in failed peace talks with Taliban. Dig Deeper

Who is Khymani James? Columbia bars anti-Israel protestor over 'Zionists don't deserve to live' remarks. Dig Deeper

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) actor Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular TV show, has been missing for five days. He was last seen at Delhi airport. In the latest development, DCP South-West Delhi Rohit Meena has issued a statement regarding the case, saying police is scanning a CCTV footage and investigation into the case is on. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, ''Gurucharan Singh's family lodged a complaint with us that he left for Mumbai on 22 April at 8:30 pm. He has been missing since then… We are looking for footage and technical investigation, and we have even found many vital clues.'' Dig Deeper

Alakh Pandey, aka Physics Wallah, took to Instagram to share a post on being invited to prestigious foreign universities as a speaker. In his post, he shared how he asked the Indian students studying in those institutes - Harvard University, Stanford University, and the University Of California - to return to their country. He also shared that those who cannot return should “directly or indirectly” contribute to the country's progress. Physics Wallah wrote his caption in Hindi and shared a series of images showing him at different places. In his post, he expressed, “I was invited to speak at Harvard University, Stanford University, and University Of California. I motivated the Indian students studying there to return to India to contribute to the country if they decide to stay there”. Dig Deeper

Hardik Pandya, the India all-rounder, has faced fresh criticism from Irfan Pathan, who has urged the BCCI to stop giving him the same treatment as the last few years. Pathan, who has been vocal about his opinion towards Hardik, underlined how the Mumbai Indians captain has under-delivered for India in the recent past. Hardik, who last played for India in their 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh was sidelined due to an ankle injury, missing the home series against Australia and the tour of South Africa. Hardik later revealed that although he retained fitness in January, the reason he didn't return was because there were 'no games to play'. Dig Deeper

Dance is considered a timeless art form, captivating hearts for centuries. It goes beyond moves, rather it is a beautiful form of creative expression, filling you with boundless joy. From relieving stress, burning calories to helping you stay fit naturally, benefits of dancing abound. Whether dancing solo or in the company of others, it cultivates social connections, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie. If there is one way of managing weight, beating stress and loneliness, and boosting happiness, it is dancing. International Dance Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about the importance of this art form and encouraging people to pursue it for better physical and mental health. This year, it is being celebrated on Monday, April 29. Dig Deeper