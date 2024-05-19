Evening briefing: Massive crowd at Rahul, Akhilesh's rally in UP; court on Bibhav Kumar's custody and more
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav rushed out of a public meeting in Prayagraj on Sunday after a ruckus broke out in the crowd and a stampede-like situation led to security threats. The two senior political leaders left the public rally without addressing the crowd. The incident took place at a public meeting at Padila in Phulpur Parliamentary constituency of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, where Gandhi and Yadav left the rally without addressing the crowd. Congress and SP workers reportedly got out of control and attempted to reach the stage. Dig deeper.
A Delhi court on Saturday granted five-day police custody to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over allegedly assaulting former DCW chief Swati Maliwal earlier this week. While granting the custody, the court noted facts about the case that “speak volumes” about the accused, including the fact that the video footage was deleted from his pendrive. Dig deeper.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed strong disapproval regarding the "breach of privacy" following the viral spread of a video clip where he could be seen telling Star Sports not to air his chat. Rohit, in the video, could be heard saying that his earlier conversation – with former Mumbai batter and current KKR coach Abhishek Nayar – had caused controversy and that he didn't want to go through the same ordeal again. The video of his chat with Nayar, which included the original audio, appeared to show Rohit voicing his frustration about the situation within the Mumbai Indians camp, igniting considerable controversy on social media. Dig deeper.
When Rithy Panh set out to make a movie on Khmer Rouge leader Pol Pot last year, the celebrated Cambodian director faced a strange dilemma. The actors he chose to play the Communist dictator responsible for the genocide of two million people in Cambodia between 1975 and 1979 kept disappearing. "I found two actors, but they disappeared. The last one vanished just two weeks before the shooting was to start," says Panh, who shocked the world with graphic details of torture of prisoners by the Khmer Rouge regime in his 2003 documentary, S-21: The Khmer Rouge Killing Machine. Dig deeper.
