Evening briefing: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak assess India-UK Roadmap 2030, Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K; & more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Friday assessed the implementation of Roadmap 2030, which envisages boosting cooperation in areas such as trade and defence, and negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA). The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at Apulia in Italy, where PM Modi is participating in an outreach session focused on issues such as AI and energy. This was their first meeting since Sunak travelled to India last September for the G20 Summit. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia on Friday. (ANI)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with top security brass in wake of terror attacks in the Union territory. Shah also gave direction to call a meeting on June 16 in the North Block to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and preparation of Amarnath Yatra. Dig deeper

Latest News

Vadodara society members protest after Muslim woman allotted flat under govt scheme: Report. Dig deeper

Flight carrying mortal remains of Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Delhi. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump makes ‘sweet wish’ as he cuts cake, blows out ‘45' and ‘47’ candles during pre-birthday celebrations. Dig deeper

First Pope at G7 summit, Francis to voice concerns about generative AI. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The controversy surrounding Shakib Al Hasan and Virender Sehwag seems to be snowballing as Imrul Kayes went after the former India opener for his remarks on the star Bangladesh all-rounder. In a recent comment, Sehwag mentioned that Shakib should retire after the Bangladesh captain was dismissed cheaply in the first two games against Sri Lanka and South Africa. However, Shakib came up with a befitting reply for his critics, Sehwag included, scoring an unbeaten 64 to help Bangladesh beat the Netherlands and qualify for the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shabana Azmi is known for her frank and unabashed statements on cinema, society and politics. The veteran actor had recently condemned the Chandigarh airport incident where a lady CISF constable slapped actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut. Shabana, in a recent interview with Times Now has said that she strongly feels for the issue despite her ideological differences with Kangana. Dig deeper

