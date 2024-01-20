Evening briefing: Sania Mirza's family reacts to Shoaib Malik's 2nd marriage; Owaisi on Babri Masjid, all latest news

Hours after former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik announced his second marriage to actress Sana Javed, a family member of former India tennis player and first wife of Malik, Sania Mirza, said that the tennis ace had unilaterally divorced her husband. A family source told PTI that "it was a 'khula'", which refers to the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband unilaterally. Interestingly, in the initial PTI report, the same quote was attributed to Imran Mirza, the father of Sania. Dig deeper Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza (File)

More On Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik: Sania Mirza sought divorce from husband Shoaib Malik: Pakistan media

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Who is Sana Javed? Pakistani actor and Shoaib Malik's wife who was earlier married to Umair Jaswal

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday once again challenged the narrative of the Ram Janmabhommi Temple Pran Pratishtha, claiming that Babri Masjid was a systematically taken over from Indian Muslims as they used to offer prayers there for over 500 years. Dig deeper

More on Ram mandir pran-pratishtha: Watch: First video of Ayodhya Ram temple from inside ahead of pran-pratishtha ceremony

Ram Mandir inauguration: 3-layer security detail deployed to shield Ayodhya temple

The Latest News

Shoaib Malik's 2023 birthday post for Sana Javed goes viral soon after wedding Dig deeper

2 married sisters found dead with 2 minor children; family alleges dowry death Dig deeper

India News

Ram temple inauguration: Centre issues advisory against publishing false content Dig deeper

India's border with Myanmar to be fenced to restrict ‘infiltrators’: Amit Shah Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israel drops leaflets in Gaza seeking its hostages: ‘Do you want to return home’ Dig deeper

Don't recruit Nepalis in Russian army, Kathmandu tells Moscow Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The South Indian Nadigar Sangam held a memorial service for the late Captain Vijayakanth in Chennai on Friday. The actor and DMDK founder passed away on December 28. Held at Kamarajar Arangam in Chennai, the memorial saw his son Prabhakaran Alagarswami, apart from celebs like Kamal Haasan, Sarath Kumar, Radha Ravi, Nassar, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and others, pay tribute. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Social media gives you a sense of staying connected to your loved ones all the time and helps overcome loneliness in times when no one is around. However, despite its power to help people stay in touch with each other at the click of a button or the touch of a finger, its limitations and harmful effects may outweigh its benefits. Considering, the world of social media can be presented in a way that it seems more attractive than the real life, it can have detrimental effect on people with low esteem or disorders like depression and anxiety. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.