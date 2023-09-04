Evening briefing: TMC slams Udayanidhi Stalin's remark, Rajnath attacks INDIA alliance; all the latest news

Trinamool Congress on Monday condemned Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on ‘Sanatana Dharma’, calling it 'most unfortunate. “His comment is most unfortunate. This is not related with INDIA alliance. We (TMC) strongly condemn it. He should change his comment”, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told news agency PTI. “We should prefer the secular structure. Param Dharm Sahishnuta (Tolerance is the supreme faith). I am from Hindu dharma, someone from other faiths. We must respect all religions”, Ghosh added. The TMC spokesperson's statement comes amid the massive political slugfest over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’. The son of Tamil Nadu chief minister is facing backlash over his remark calling for the eradication of ‘Sanatana Dharma’. Dig Deeper Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the name of the newly forged opposition alliance, INDIA, could prove fatal to them like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ‘India shining’ slogan, coined ahead of the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. “They have named themselves INDIA. I would like to tell them that this name is dangerous. We too once gave the slogan of ‘Shining India’ and we lost. Now you have named yourself INDIA, and your defeat is certain,” Singh said, addressing a BJP rally at Runicha Dham in poll-bound Rajasthan. He also said that INDIA alliance was formed not on any development plank but just to keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of power.

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Who would have thought that with a month close to the ICC ODI World Cup at home and on the eve of the preliminary squad announcement for India, the selectors and the team management will be rattled with a fresh debate on the primary wicketkeeper's spot. India had their equation simple leading up to the Asia Cup after the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who returned from a long injury layoff to make the squad. Head coach Rahul Dravid, who admitted that India were struck by sheer misfortune with an array of injuries which troubled their set middle-order combination for the World Cup, looked content over their return implying that Iyer would resume with his No. 4 role while Rahul will take the spot below in the batting order as usual. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Roshan among others remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor on his 71st birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Monday, they shared old pictures with Rishi and penned notes. Neetu Kapoor posted a video collage of Rishi from several of his movies. She simply captioned the post, "In remembrance (folded hands emoji)." The films included clips from Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Karz, Chandni and Kapoor & Sons among many others. Reacting to the post, Riddhima, Ekta Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan, and Maniesh Paul posted red heart emojis. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Scrub typhus cases are on rise in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh and the health authorities in the states have cautioned general public to follow precautionary tips to prevent its spread. The recent deaths of 19-year-old IIT JEE aspirant, Sneha Bharti and a 65-year-old in Shima has brought spotlight on the disease. Scrub typhus is a disease that's spread to people through bite of a mite and is caused by a bacteria known as Orientia tsutsugamushi. You may catch it while doing outdoor activities or spending a lot of time in a garden or a forest area considering the mites are found in grass, bushes and even bodies of certain animals. Dig Deeper

