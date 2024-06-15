Evening briefing: Uddhav reacts to Shinde camp's ‘homecoming’; Karnataka hikes petrol & diesel prices, and more

Buoyed by the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that the opposition alliance will contest the Maharashtra assembly elections together. Thackeray also ruled out the possibility of taking back leaders from the Eknath Shinde camp and said, “Those who left me will not be taken back in the party.” Dig deeper. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a joint press conference in Mumbai on June 15.(PTI)

Petrol and diesel prices in Karnataka have increased after the state revised sales tax on Saturday. According to a gazette notification, the government revised sales tax on petrol and diesel by 29.84% and 18.44%, respectively. As per the Petroleum Dealers Association, petrol and diesel prices are likely to go up by ₹3 and ₹3.05 approximately in Karnataka. Dig deeper.

Pakistan were knocked out of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Friday after the match between the United States and Ireland was washed out in Lauderhill. The side required Ireland to beat the USA to stay in contention for a Super Eight spot. Pakistan have had a forgettable outing in the ongoing edition, facing one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history in their opening match against the United States and then conceding a dramatic win to arch-rivals India. Dig deeper.

Actor Aasif Khan returned to the fictional world of Panchayat through the third season, to the delight of his fans. But did you know the actor was denied entry to Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s wedding when he was working as a waiter? In a recent interview with new company, ABP UNCUT, the actor looked back at his journey, and getting popular with his roles in the OTT space. Dig deeper.

