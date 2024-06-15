Kate Middleton makes first royal appearance since cancer diagnosis with Prince William and kids

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, has been pictured in public with husband Prince William for the first time since she was diagnosed with cancer. The royal couple were accompanied by their three kids for King Charles' birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, on Saturday. During the King's Birthday Parade, Kate will ride in a carriage with her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.(Getty)

Kate wore a black-studded white Jenny Packham dress and a white Philip Treacey angled hat for the formal occasion. She was last seen wearing this ensemble during the weekend of the King's coronation in May 2023.

Her today's presence marks first formal public appearance since she joined the Royal Family on Christmas Day on the walk to Sandringham Church.

Amidst his cancer battle, the monarch and Queen Camilla will also arrive at the event in a carriage.

Kate issued major health and comeback update

On Friday after Catherine announced that she will take part in the biggest royal event, Prince William and King Charles expressed their support and happiness over the Princess of Wales' decision.

Ahead of her appearance, she declared in a statement :"I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

The statement was released along with stunning new photo of the Kate posing outside, in which she acknowledged that she has endured some "harder times".

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she stated.

In March, Kate announced in a video message that she had received prophylactic chemotherapy, following a major abdominal surgery.

Is this Kate's official comeback to Royal duties?

The royal's attendance in Trooping the Colour, however, does not mean that she will resume performing official duties.

She will not attend Garter Day and Royal Ascot next week, but she hopes "to join a few public engagements over the summer".

Later on Saturday, at Buckingham Palace, the entire working Royal Family will come together for what is regarded as one of the highlights of the royal calendar—a flypast.

Meanwhile, a Kensington Palace spokesperson stated that the fact that Kate may participate in work and projects from home pleases Prince William.

“The Prince is pleased to see the Princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her,” the spokesperson said, as per the Mirror.

“He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children, while continuing to undertake his public duties.”

Meanwhile, scores of Royal fans have gathered at central London, with many hoping to catch a glimpse of Kate who has been fighting cancer.