Evening briefing: What Cong said on Elon Musk deferring India trip; row over Asaduddin Owaisi's 'beef shop' video; more

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it was odd that Elon Musk was coming all the way to meet an outgoing Prime Minister. "He too has now read the writing on the wall and decided to put off his visit. INDIA's PM will welcome him soon, and the INDIA Government will promote electric vehicles even more aggressively," the Congress leader posted adding that he has an EV. Elon Musk deferred his India trip citing obligations at Tesla and said he would visit India later this year. The trip was looked forward to as Tesla could have announced plans to enter the Indian market. Dig Deeper Elon Musk (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hyderabad sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi courted controversy during his campaign as he was seen greeting the butcher of one Rehan beef shop in Hyderabad's Old City by saying: 'Rehan beef shop zindabad'. After shaking hands with the people in the shop, Owaisi took their leave and said, "Kaat te raho (keep slaughtering)." BJP found the video offensive and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on being asked to comment on the video, said she was not surprised because Owaisi's political statements have always been extreme and indecent. Owasi's brother MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi is also the same, Sitharaman said. Dig Deeper

The date for the much-anticipated announcement of India's 15-member squad for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup has been more or less set, with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar set to meet India captain Rohit Sharma in and around the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi next Saturday. The cut-off date for the announcement of the World Cup squad, as set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is May 1. Dig Deeper

Bollywood stars from the 80s are battling it out over a the validity of live-in relationships among the younger generation. In a new post, actor Zeenat Aman had said that couple should live together before getting married to know their partners better. But her contemporaries have shared different views. After Mumtaz and Saira Banu, Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna has also spoken against the idea. He said in an interview with Dainik Jagran, “Live-in relationships are not recognised in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilisation. Zeenat Aman is speaking about the matter, and she has lived her life according to Western civilisation from the very beginning.” Dig Deeper