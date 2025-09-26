Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav floats new party 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal' ahead of Bihar polls

RJD president Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the party, on Friday announced that he has floated a new outfit for "a long battle" in Bihar. In August, Yadav had claimed that a coalition of five little-known parties has come into being under his leadership.(PTI file photo)

The former state minister shared on X a poster of the ‘Jan Shakti Janata Dal’, with himself as the "national president" and a "blackboard" as its poll symbol.

Sources in the Election Commission here, however, said they were so far not aware of the party getting registered and allotted a symbol.

Assembly polls in Bihar are due later this year.