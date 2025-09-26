Search
Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav floats new party 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal' ahead of Bihar polls

Published on: Sept 26, 2025 07:05 pm IST

He announced himself as national president with a blackboard as the poll symbol, though the Election Commission has not registered the party yet.

RJD president Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the party, on Friday announced that he has floated a new outfit for "a long battle" in Bihar.

In August, Yadav had claimed that a coalition of five little-known parties has come into being under his leadership.(PTI file photo)
The former state minister shared on X a poster of the ‘Jan Shakti Janata Dal’, with himself as the "national president" and a "blackboard" as its poll symbol.

Sources in the Election Commission here, however, said they were so far not aware of the party getting registered and allotted a symbol.

In August, Yadav had claimed that a coalition of five little-known parties has come into being under his leadership.

Assembly polls in Bihar are due later this year.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
