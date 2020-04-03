Coronavirus in India: Experts welcome Modi’s call for staggered lifting of Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 14:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a staggered lifting of lockdown is welcomed by public health experts who pointed out certain safety measures should be put in place.

“Since it is not possible to keep a country as huge as India under perpetual lockdown, and blanket withdrawal is not advisable at this stage of transmission, next best option is to consider lifting it in a staggered manner,” says Pradip Chakraborty, senior advisor, Centre for Public Health and Food Safety.

Since the aim behind implementing the lockdown in the first place was to buy more time to better prepare the country for likely surge in cases, experts say one has to assess how the move will affect the transmission curve.

“The areas from where unusually high number of cases is reported, what are called as hotspots, those should still remain under lockdown as these are sensitive areas and can change the entire scenario if left unattended. These are vulnerable pockets and need special government focus, else it can defeat the whole purpose of implementing the lockdown,” says Chakraborty.

As the economy is also getting impacted because of the lockdown, there is a section of experts that feels staggered withdrawal should be done with meticulous planning.

“In terms of breaking the chain of transmission lockdown serves good purpose; if people will not travel, then chances of those infected infecting others will be cut down. Now that we have taken this brave decision, we must ensure the gains made aren’t reversed, and for that withdrawal in a measured way is the solution,” says Dr CS Pandav, former president, India Public Health Association.

Dr Pandav asks special focus to be put on migrant workers and farmers.

“The reverse migration that we seen in past few weeks, has never been seen at such large scale before. This is one of the major side-effects of the move as the crop is standing in fields and you need workers to do the job. Staggered lockdown is needed otherwise the country will have super shortage of grains in months to come. At the same time, however, we must think of the risk of spreading the infection, and ways to contain it,” he says.

The solution, according to him, lies in letting movement of workers only clusters, that too after thorough screening.

“Movement should be in select groups after they have been approved by the authorities. Let clusters move, like army convoys move, especially agriculture workers. It will also help contain the risk of infection. Priortise who should be allowed to move, and those should be screened before movement, even if it requires aggressive testing to know the extent of infection,” added Dr Pandav.